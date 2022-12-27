Read full article on original website
Nubbie
3d ago
Ok, if y'all see people having economic problems than why are y'all raising prices? This world doesn't make since nomore. Everybody is out for a dollar instead of giving a dollar. Alabama Power should be helping people during this time of cold weather and economic crisis but they trying to put more money in their pockets.
James Bright
3d ago
How convenient…..coldest temps since 1983, heat pumps running non stop, whole state experiencing outages at some point within the last week..and here they go charging more for services……
Tracey Inman
3d ago
Of course they are. I mean, it’s not like we are all suffering enough. People are still able to pay some of their bills even if they can’t eat or buy their medication. 🙄 geez
southarkansassun.com
$400 Boost for Alabama: Payments Coming Soon for Residents!
Residents of Alabama are likely to receive a payment of $400 or more in the near future. This is due to the surplus in revenue that the state got this year. Alabama Policy Institute stated in an article published on October 10, 2022 that the state government of Alabama is currently in possession of a surplus of over $2 billion dollars. This surplus was created when the state collected over $13 billion in revenue during the 2022 fiscal year, which exceeded the budgeted amount of $11 billion.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives almost 100 applications for business licenses
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission received almost 100 applications for business licenses over the last four months.
WHNT-TV
Cost of Eggs Skyrockets
While it seems like just about everything has gotten more expensive this year, the cost of eggs has risen roughly 50% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While it seems like just about everything has gotten more expensive this year, the cost of eggs has risen roughly 50% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
‘We will learn from this’: TVA takes ‘full responsibility’ for rolling blackouts in north Alabama
The Tennessee Valley Authority is reviewing why it had to institute rolling blackouts in north Alabama on Christmas Eve to conserve energy as the area experienced below-freezing temperatures. More than 1,100 residents around Huntsville were without power for a large duration of the mandatory rolling blackouts while much of north...
Possible punishment for Moody landfill fire won’t be given until underground blaze put out: State
Any potential punishment won’t be handed out against the operator of the environmental landfill that has been burning near Moody for more than a month until the underground inferno is extinguished, the state’s environmental agency said Thursday. Environmental Landfill, Inc.’s facility on Annie Lee Road in St. Clair...
Alabama to allow concealed guns without permit in 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Jan. 1 will become the latest state to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a state permit that requires a background check. The new state law ends the requirement for a person to get a permit to legally carry a concealed handgun in public. A person can […]
All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama
Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
WAFF
Experts warn of auto insurance increase
New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day. New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day. Plumbers facing increase in calls due to burst pipes. Updated: 9 hours ago. Plumbers facing increase in calls due to burst pipes. Pistol permit law changes...
WEATHER ALERT: New Year New Tornadoes (and T-Storms) in Alabama
Sorry, no time to celebrate. It's time to monitor the various weather systems that could bring dangerous, severe weather to Alabama in early '23. One system we are monitoring closely could bring tornadoes and damaging high winds on just the 3rd day of 2023....Jan. 3, 2023. The National Weather Service...
Bird flu part of Alabama poultry industry’s egg price hike
If you've been doing any holiday baking this year, you know it costs more to get all the ingredients you need — especially eggs.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Meconopsis in Alabama (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow meconopsis in Alabama, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting meconopsis is not as easy as it seems. Meconopsis are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
Is a fire that has been burning for over a month in central Alabama a health hazard?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last five weeks, a fire has been burning at a landfill in St. Clair County, making life for those in Irondale, Moody and Trussville a challenge. What is most troubling for neighbors in the area is that they have been given no indication as to when the fire will […]
aldailynews.com
Dozens of 2022 candidates referred to AG over missing, late campaign finance reports
When John Nimmer, the Republican candidate for state senator in District 23, was asked why he didn’t file his campaign finance reports during the election cycle, his answer was simple:. “I thought I didn’t meet the threshold (to file) … I had next to no money,,” he told Alabama...
Merrill: Audit program confirms accuracy of Alabama elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Secretary of State John H. Merrill on Tuesday announced the completion of the post-election audit pilot program. The results of the audit pilot program confirm the accuracy of Alabama’s elections. Alabama Act 2021-446 authorized a post-election pilot program to be conducted in three counties after the 2022 General Election in which one statewide office and one county office were audited for a single polling place. Dallas County, Houston County and Marshall County were selected to conduct the audit. The post-election audit was conducted by the probate judge, sheriff and appointed poll workers in each county. A copy of the audit results can be found at www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/2022-post-election-audit. For more information, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.
ABC 33/40 News
ALEA announces 'Firearms Prohibited Person' database ahead of new permitless carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced Friday the establishment of the Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database. The agency said the database enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person's inability to possess a firearm. ALEA said the launch of the...
alabamanews.net
Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area
Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking. “As...
‘Critical’ water levels continue across Alabama
As Alabama emerges from the Christmas weekend’s record low temperatures, water systems around the state are continuing to grapple with the affects of leaks and usage issues. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, as well as damaged pipes and their effects. That’s as the mercury nudged into the 50s this afternoon in parts of the state.
wvxu.org
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
