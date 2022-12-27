ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield CHP arrests 11 on suspicion of DUI over holiday period

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eleven motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in the Bakersfield area through the holiday period lasting Friday through Monday, according to California Highway Patrol.

There were no fatal crashes, a CHP news release said. The number of citations issued was not available.

KGET

