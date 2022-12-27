Bakersfield CHP arrests 11 on suspicion of DUI over holiday period
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eleven motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in the Bakersfield area through the holiday period lasting Friday through Monday, according to California Highway Patrol.
There were no fatal crashes, a CHP news release said. The number of citations issued was not available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0