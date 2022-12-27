Read full article on original website
Severe Threat Done this Evening
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Severe weather appears unlikely through the rest of our Friday evening as the atmosphere becomes more stable. Stay alert Saturday morning for a few storms to develop. A few strong or severe storms will be possible with the main area of concern being Northwest Florida. WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm […]
Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
Bankhead Tunnel closes again for lighting, electrical repairs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second straight day, ALDOT is closing the Bankhead Tunnel for a period of time to allow for emergency lighting and electrical repairs. ALDOT says it expects the tunnel will be reopened to traffic by 1 p.m. today, Dec. 30. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
Heavy, flooding rain expected today
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Heavy rain is expected is expected today. The heavy and rain and thunderstorms will begin around lunch or shortly after lunch. This rain will last hours, right into the evening. At times it will be quite heavy leading to flooding concerns across the area and certainly making for treacherous driving. We have a marginal risk for severe weather and tornadoes. That’s the lowest level of severe risk, but it’s not zero, so stay weather aware. Once again, heavy rain will be the main threat.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Prichard resident says trash pickup more than a holiday problem
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a problem piling up around Prichard- it's trash. Trash is plainly visible in several parts of the city. The city announced delays in holiday trash pick up this week, but some residents say the problem is not just because of the holidays. Prichard resident...
Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
Gulf Shores residents to appeal decision on West Lagoon carts
Police chief says the thoroughfare would be unsafe place for golf carts. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores residents Susan and Joseph Jones are appealing a decision by the police department that would not allow golf carts on their street, West Lagoon Avenue. In a memo...
Things to Do in Pensacola, Florida
Pensacola is a beautiful coastal city. It offers plenty of things to do for people of all ages who enjoy the water, being outdoors, and experiencing a little culture. Pensacola is worth considering if you’re looking for a great weekend getaway or an escape from the daily grind for a little while.
2-vehicle crash in Washington County claims Millry man’s life
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash last week involving an all-terrain vehicle has resulted in the death of a Millry, Ala., man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday. Authorities said William J. Miller, 67, was driving his 2009 Kawasaki Mule ATV on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when a...
Brett Robinson asks for variance on new Phoenix Key complex
Developer wants permission to pump water into the Gulf during foundation work. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Brett Robinson is seeking a variance so the developer can “dewater” a site east of Perdido Pass where two new condo towers are planned. The council will meet...
Suspected Crestview killer was stationed at Eglin Airforce Base, according to 7th Special Forces Group
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview man who was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his wife on Dec. 28, is a U.S. Army Soldier, who was assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (AirBorne) at Eglin Airforce Base. Crestview Police said they were called to 178 Nun Drive in Crestview at around 4 a.m. on […]
Permit-less gun carry could make law enforcement’s job more difficult in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You're just days away from no longer needing to purchase a gun permit to carry your weapon. Permit-less carry begins as soon as the Moonpie drops January 1st. Over the past few days, we've spoken with local law enforcement leaders about no longer needing a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Chief Prine and Sheriff Elect Burch say bad guys usually don't carry permits anyway. Burch says the upcoming change could make law enforcement's job harder.
Firefighters investigate after fire breaks out at Pensacola's Apple Market
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Firefighters are on scene after a fire broke out at a grocery store in Pensacola Friday night. According to officials, the fire took place at the Apple Market on Scenic Highway around 7 p.m. Officials say, the Pensacola Fire Department has since put out the flames. According...
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
Mobile man attacked, came home to burglars, say police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off. Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at […]
Why Okaloosa County Lands Droves of Defense Jobs
Business- and military-friendly climate helps Greater Fort Walton Beach soar in the defense and security sector. With Eglin Air Force Base in its backyard, Okaloosa County’s defense and security sector is at the forefront of innovation, creating and testing new technology. The region’s military installations are the top economic...
Co-founder of “The Blake” retirement community identified as victim killed by train
The CEO and co-founder of "The Blake" assisted living and retirement community has been identified as the man killed Monday by a train in Pensacola.
The mysterious ‘Bubble Guy’ of Fairhope and the art of bubble Zen
In the spring of 2020, as the world retreated into “safe bubbles”, giant soapy orbs rose above the American Legion Post 199 pier on Mobile Bay in Fairhope, Alabama. People were drawn to the bubbles like kids to an ice cream truck. Turns out, it was one man’s...
ECFR responded to shed fire on Tuesday, cause of fire determined to be combustible items too close to hot grill
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on Tuesday, adding red bulb number 14 to their “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath. On Thursday, Dec. 27, at 12:11 p.m., ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 2800 block of Longleaf Drive. Upon arrival, ECFR […]
