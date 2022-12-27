ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

WKRG News 5

Severe Threat Done this Evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Severe weather appears unlikely through the rest of our Friday evening as the atmosphere becomes more stable. Stay alert Saturday morning for a few storms to develop. A few strong or severe storms will be possible with the main area of concern being Northwest Florida. WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bankhead Tunnel closes again for lighting, electrical repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second straight day, ALDOT is closing the Bankhead Tunnel for a period of time to allow for emergency lighting and electrical repairs. ALDOT says it expects the tunnel will be reopened to traffic by 1 p.m. today, Dec. 30. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Heavy, flooding rain expected today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Heavy rain is expected is expected today. The heavy and rain and thunderstorms will begin around lunch or shortly after lunch. This rain will last hours, right into the evening. At times it will be quite heavy leading to flooding concerns across the area and certainly making for treacherous driving. We have a marginal risk for severe weather and tornadoes. That’s the lowest level of severe risk, but it’s not zero, so stay weather aware. Once again, heavy rain will be the main threat.
MOBILE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Prichard resident says trash pickup more than a holiday problem

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a problem piling up around Prichard- it's trash. Trash is plainly visible in several parts of the city. The city announced delays in holiday trash pick up this week, but some residents say the problem is not just because of the holidays. Prichard resident...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
PENSACOLA, FL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola is a beautiful coastal city. It offers plenty of things to do for people of all ages who enjoy the water, being outdoors, and experiencing a little culture. Pensacola is worth considering if you’re looking for a great weekend getaway or an escape from the daily grind for a little while.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2-vehicle crash in Washington County claims Millry man’s life

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash last week involving an all-terrain vehicle has resulted in the death of a Millry, Ala., man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday. Authorities said William J. Miller, 67, was driving his 2009 Kawasaki Mule ATV on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Permit-less gun carry could make law enforcement’s job more difficult in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You're just days away from no longer needing to purchase a gun permit to carry your weapon. Permit-less carry begins as soon as the Moonpie drops January 1st. Over the past few days, we've spoken with local law enforcement leaders about no longer needing a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Chief Prine and Sheriff Elect Burch say bad guys usually don't carry permits anyway. Burch says the upcoming change could make law enforcement's job harder.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man attacked, came home to burglars, say police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off. Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at […]
MOBILE, AL
livability.com

Why Okaloosa County Lands Droves of Defense Jobs

Business- and military-friendly climate helps Greater Fort Walton Beach soar in the defense and security sector. With Eglin Air Force Base in its backyard, Okaloosa County’s defense and security sector is at the forefront of innovation, creating and testing new technology. The region’s military installations are the top economic...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

ECFR responded to shed fire on Tuesday, cause of fire determined to be combustible items too close to hot grill

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on Tuesday, adding red bulb number 14 to their “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath. On Thursday, Dec. 27, at 12:11 p.m., ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 2800 block of Longleaf Drive. Upon arrival, ECFR […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

