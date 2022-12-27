ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

WNYT

Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight

Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive

An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Teen charged with arson at Guilderland Travel Plaza

A November fire at a rest area in Guilderland ends with a teenager facing charges. Nyri Baird, 19, is an employee at the McDonald’s at the Guilderland Travel Plaza, and he intentionally set fire to one of the buildings, say police. Baird faces charges of arson, criminal mischief and...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Aikido owner admits to attempted rape

The owner of Saratoga Aikido in Saratoga County pleaded guilty to attempted rape. Jonathan Aronson, 51, was accused of raping an 11-year-old girl on New Year’s Day in the town of Greenfield. The sheriff’s office said Aronson gave the girl alcohol and marijuana before assaulting her.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Victims recovering after Troy stabbing

Two were stabbed in Troy on Wednesday evening. It happened around 6:15 p.m. at 8th and Hoosick streets, say police. The victims were taken to Albany Medical Center – including one man stabbed in the abdomen. The second victim has less severe injuries. Both victims are expected to survive.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Woman in Galway admits to attempted assault

A woman has pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court after an attempted assault in the town of Galway. Cassandra Morsellino, 31, was sentenced to six and a half years in state prison. Morsellino entered the victim’s home on Jersey Hill Road to steal from them. Morsellino was known to...
GALWAY, NY
WNYT

Suspect arraigned in deadly Albany shooting

The man accused in a deadly October Albany shooting was arraigned in Albany County Court on Wednesday. Laquan Fallen, 24, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. Lewis was found near the intersection of Central Avenue and Robin Street with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money

Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

