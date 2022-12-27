Read full article on original website
WRGB
Despite charges, allegations and a motion to resign, Donald Russell still Cohoes Councilor
Cohoes — At Friday's meeting, Cohoes City Councilman Bill Smith raised a motion for fellow Councilor Donald Russell to resign. As silence fell on the chamber, Russell scrolled through his phone. No one else supported the motion. Russell, who represents the second ward, was charged with forcible touching earlier...
Albany man arrested on warrant from October incident
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Stephen M. Drake II, 26 of Albany. Drake allegedly fled from police and threw an illegally possessed handgun out the window in an incident in October
WNYT
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight
Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
WNYT
Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive
An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
Albany woman arrested for DWI with BAC 3x legal limit
An Albany woman with a flat tire on Interstate-87 was discovered to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24%.
Individual arrested after Colonie Center incident
Colonie police arrested Nhoj A. Sanders, 24 of Schenectady on December 28. Sanders was allegedly involved in fight at Colonie Center Mall where knives and handguns were present.
WNYT
Teen charged with arson at Guilderland Travel Plaza
A November fire at a rest area in Guilderland ends with a teenager facing charges. Nyri Baird, 19, is an employee at the McDonald’s at the Guilderland Travel Plaza, and he intentionally set fire to one of the buildings, say police. Baird faces charges of arson, criminal mischief and...
Lake George man charged after break-in, assault
A Lake George man is on probation, police say, after he broke into a house on Caldwell Avenue and assaulted the person inside.
Suspect in court after Dec. 28 Hoosick Street stabbing
According to Troy City Court Maurice Jones, 27 was seen in court the morning of December 29 in response to the stabbing that happened on Hoosick and 8th last night, December 28. The charges are listed below.
WNYT
Saratoga Aikido owner admits to attempted rape
The owner of Saratoga Aikido in Saratoga County pleaded guilty to attempted rape. Jonathan Aronson, 51, was accused of raping an 11-year-old girl on New Year’s Day in the town of Greenfield. The sheriff’s office said Aronson gave the girl alcohol and marijuana before assaulting her.
Troy man pleads guilty in cocaine conspiracy case
A Troy man faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine in the Capital Region.
WNYT
Victims recovering after Troy stabbing
Two were stabbed in Troy on Wednesday evening. It happened around 6:15 p.m. at 8th and Hoosick streets, say police. The victims were taken to Albany Medical Center – including one man stabbed in the abdomen. The second victim has less severe injuries. Both victims are expected to survive.
Albany man accused of stealing $50,000 from victim
State police arrested Shaun Rowe, 22 of Albany on December 28. Rowe was allegedly involved in stealing a large amount of money from a victim's bank account.
WNYT
Woman in Galway admits to attempted assault
A woman has pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court after an attempted assault in the town of Galway. Cassandra Morsellino, 31, was sentenced to six and a half years in state prison. Morsellino entered the victim’s home on Jersey Hill Road to steal from them. Morsellino was known to...
Troy PD on lookout for armed Dollar General robber
Troy Police officers are on high alert Thursday after a man allegedly robbed the Dollar General on 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.
WNYT
Suspect arraigned in deadly Albany shooting
The man accused in a deadly October Albany shooting was arraigned in Albany County Court on Wednesday. Laquan Fallen, 24, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. Lewis was found near the intersection of Central Avenue and Robin Street with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money
Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
Clifton Park man accused of grand larceny at Lowe’s
A Clifton Park man has been accused of stealing a snow blower from the Wilton Lowe's. Casey Mohan, 35, faces multiple charges.
Two injured in stabbing on Hoosick Street
The Troy Police Department along with the Troy Fire Department are currently on scene of a stabbing near the area of Hoosick Street and 8th Street. Two individuals are being treated.
Glens Falls Mayor appoints new city court judge
The City of Glens Falls Common Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night, approving the appointment of Jacquelyn P. White, Esq. to the position of Part-Time City Court Judge by Mayor Bill Collins.
