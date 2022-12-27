Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches below 6500 feet MSL and 12 to 18 inches above 6500 feet. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 03:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Flood Watch issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Coastal FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH 2 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Orange County, The Inland Empire, the Riverside and San Bernardino County Mountains, the San Diego County Coasts, Valleys and Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through 2 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Local flooding will be possible near burn scars, and in poor drainage and urban areas. Normally dry creek beds could swell with running water, and small streams could briefly overflow their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will move from northwest to southeast across Southern California tonight with locally heavy rain. Rainfall rates of one-half to locally one inch per hour are possible. - Https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Sweetwater County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 to 35 mph. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM Monday. The heaviest snow is expected Sunday night and Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:12:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches across northern Elko county, especially the western sections including the Jarbidge wilderness. For the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, 2 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Northern Elko county and the Ruby Mountains/East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...Through 4 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:12:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A winter storm warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For the latest road conditions call 511 or visit http://www.nvroads.com. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could cause blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Southern Lander/Eureka and White Pine counties. * WHEN...Now through 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks where water is swift. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 161.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Saturday was 161.9 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested for now, but with more rain Monday is expected to rise again above flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue rising to 161.5 feet by Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 30 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 16:19:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .The current west-northwest swell (300-320 degrees) has peaked but will continue to maintain advisory level surf for exposed north and west shores through Saturday afternoon as the swell slowly subsides. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY * WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet, subsiding to 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Dundy by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-02 01:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Dundy WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma County. In Kansas, Cheyenne County. In Nebraska, Dundy County. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes, as well as post-holiday travel.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Converse and Niobrara Counties, including the cities of Douglas, Glenrock, and Lusk. Highest accumulations are expected along the Pine Ridge. * WHEN...11 PM MST this evening until 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-01 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Platte County; Goshen County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Localized areas of 12+ inches possible with heavy banding. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte County and Goshen County. * WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
High Wind Warning issued for Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Lowlands of the Bootheel; Uplands of the Bootheel HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gust up to 70 mph. * WHERE...The Uplands of the Bootheel. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Storm Warning issued for South Lincoln County, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 14:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 15:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Day, Marshall, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall; Spink DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Brown, Marshall, Day and Spink Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-01 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. 4 to 8 inches expected between 6000 and 7000 feet. Up to 18 inches possible near the peaks. * WHERE...White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact mountain roads.
