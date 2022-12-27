Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 03:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches below 6500 feet MSL and 12 to 18 inches above 6500 feet. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Sweetwater County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 to 35 mph. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM Monday. The heaviest snow is expected Sunday night and Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts up to 3 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 16:19:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .The current west-northwest swell (300-320 degrees) has peaked but will continue to maintain advisory level surf for exposed north and west shores through Saturday afternoon as the swell slowly subsides. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY * WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet, subsiding to 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Flood Watch issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH 2 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Orange County, The Inland Empire, the Riverside and San Bernardino County Mountains, the San Diego County Coasts, Valleys and Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through 2 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Local flooding will be possible near burn scars, and in poor drainage and urban areas. Normally dry creek beds could swell with running water, and small streams could briefly overflow their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will move from northwest to southeast across Southern California tonight with locally heavy rain. Rainfall rates of one-half to locally one inch per hour are possible. - Https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 15:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anne Arundel DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-01 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH 2 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Orange County, The Inland Empire, the Riverside and San Bernardino County Mountains, the San Diego County Coasts, Valleys and Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through 2 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Local flooding will be possible near burn scars, and in poor drainage and urban areas. Normally dry creek beds could swell with running water, and small streams could briefly overflow their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will move from northwest to southeast across Southern California tonight with locally heavy rain. Rainfall rates of one-half to locally one inch per hour are possible. - Https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 20:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds through late evening, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at lower elevations. Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to locally 60 mph over the mountains and desert slopes. * WHERE...The coastal and valley areas. * WHEN...From 8 PM today to 4 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tavaputs Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Tavaputs Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts up to 18 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Colorado, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus. In Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cecil, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 15:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cecil; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Cecil, Southern Baltimore and Southeast Harford Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dickey, Foster, La Moure, Stutsman by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 15:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dickey; Foster; La Moure; Stutsman DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dickey, Foster, La Moure, and Stutsman Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog may deposit a thin layer of ice on roadways, making them slippery.
High Wind Warning issued for Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Lowlands of the Bootheel; Uplands of the Bootheel HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gust up to 70 mph. * WHERE...The Uplands of the Bootheel. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Day, Marshall, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall; Spink DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Brown, Marshall, Day and Spink Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except up to 6 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...Southwest Highlands and Southern Twin Falls County zones. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 to 35 mph. * WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River and Flaming Gorge. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM Monday. The heaviest snow looks to occur Sunday into Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-01 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM SUNDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches from 6,000 to 7,000 feet, from 2 to 4 inches from 7,000 to 8,000 feet, and 4 to 8 inches above 8,000 feet. Winds gusting from 20 to 40 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Ice and snow covered roads in the higher elevations could make travel difficult on New Years Day, especially in the morning when temperatures will be at or below freezing.
Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 20:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds through late evening, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at lower elevations. Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to locally 60 mph over the mountains and desert slopes. * WHERE...The San Diego and Riverside County mountains and deserts. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
