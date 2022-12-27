Urgent warning as shops make holiday return rules stricter this year – see policies at retailers like Walmart and Target

RETURNING gifts that weren't exactly what you asked for is going to be a bit tougher this year.

Gone are the days of "hassle-free" shipping.

About 60% of retailers are changing rules regarding holiday returns, according to goTRG, a return management provider.

What were once generous guidelines to help shoppers sort out what needs to go back are now small windows of opportunities.

It's not just the purchases you made in person, either.

Returning online purchases has become a costly endeavor that's not for the faint of heart.

Charisse Jones, a national business correspondent at USA Today, spoke with CNBC about how return and exchange policies are changing and how it's costing consumers more money.

Shortening the return window

A big change many retailers have made is shortening the typical 30-day return window.

Rather than taking some time to decide if you want to keep a gift, try to make that choice as fast as possible.

Amazon, for example, is allowing purchases made from October 11 to December 25 to be returned through the end of January.

This sounds like a long time, but it's shorter than its return window from last year.

Watch out for fees

Know that in many cases, you'll lose money.

One of the most common changes in return policies is applying fees to a return.

Sometimes called "restocking fees," TJ Maxx, Old Navy and Zara are just some of the many stores that have implemented this change.

At most stores, the fee ranges from $4 to $8 but it does go higher in some stores.

Companies are using this tactic to deter returns, as they cost the industry $761billion last year.

The good news is this usually doesn't apply to every item in the store.

Go to the store

If you do purchase an item that has a restocking fee, you can usually avoid it by going to the store.

In many cases, it also speeds up your refund.

The return is processed right in the store rather than after it gets delivered to a separate location.

The fine details

Here are some of the updated holiday return policies for popular stores:

It's best to make sure the items haven't been worn and, if possible, still have the tags on them.

Shopping in the new year will be a bit different since these five products were taken off the shelves.

Plus, three tips to avoid shipping fees at Target, Walmart, and Amazon.