(Leadington, MO) A man from Lesterville, 28 year old Daniel J. Hill, is facing criminal charges in St. Francois County after he is alleged to have shot a vehicle and slashed tire's of another at Leadbelt Auto Sales on Flat River Road at Leadington. Reports indicate surveillance footage from the auto dealer's lot shows a man identified as Hill on the lot December 23rd. The man is seen pulling up in his SUV, exiting the vehicle, and inflicting damage to the two vehicles. Hill is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree property damage, and two counts of second degree tampering.

LESTERVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO