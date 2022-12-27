Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
SUV stolen in Arnold recovered in St. Louis
A 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer recently was stolen from outside the 7-Eleven convenience store, 3695 West Outer Road, in Arnold. It was recovered two days later in St. Louis, Arnold Police reported. A 59-year-old Arnold woman left the SUV unlocked with the engine running at about 7:15 a.m. Dec. 16 and...
stegenherald.com
Sheriff Looking For Armed-and-Dangerous Man
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance for the whereabouts of an armed-and-dangerous man — Danny Wesley Brown, 60 (pictured) — wanted for five different felonies that all allegedly occurred Thursday night (12.28.2022) within the county. The department posted the request on its Facebook page.
mymoinfo.com
Property damage and stealing case in Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Office is looking for a suspect that was stealing from a home near Hillsboro and caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to the home and property while trying to escape. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident took place on December 23rd in the 4400 block of Highway A.
kfmo.com
Lesterville Man Charged
(Leadington, MO) A man from Lesterville, 28 year old Daniel J. Hill, is facing criminal charges in St. Francois County after he is alleged to have shot a vehicle and slashed tire's of another at Leadbelt Auto Sales on Flat River Road at Leadington. Reports indicate surveillance footage from the auto dealer's lot shows a man identified as Hill on the lot December 23rd. The man is seen pulling up in his SUV, exiting the vehicle, and inflicting damage to the two vehicles. Hill is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree property damage, and two counts of second degree tampering.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
wlds.com
Calhoun & Pike Authorities Arrest Two in Pleasant Hill on Drugs, Weapons Charges
A joint criminal investigation by authorities in Pike and Calhoun counties yielded the arrest of two individuals on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, he Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation in Pleasant Hill.
‘It’s very dangerous’: Locals react after man dead, officer hurt in St. Louis crash
An early-morning crash in North St. Louis leaves one driver dead and one police officer injured.
KMOV
Missing woman in Warrenton, MO
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was reported missing Friday afternoon in Warrenton, Mo. Officers say Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials also said...
CrimeStoppers offering $15K for information on 2017 triple killing
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help regarding a 2017 triple homicide investigation, in the hopes of solving a lingering cold case.
advantagenews.com
Body found in Cahokia Heights
The discovery of a teen male’s body early Christmas Day in the Metro-East prompted local police to call-in the Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis to investigate. Detectives want to speak with anyone who had contact with 17-year-old LaShawn Bell on December 23rd or 24th. Bell’s body was found a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning on Fall Street in Cahokia Heights.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman, man hurt in ATV crash near Cedar Hill
Two Hillsboro residents were injured Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, in an ATV accident on Hwy. BB north of 3 B Road just southeast of Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:24 p.m., Alyssa M. Block, 22, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier south on the...
mymoinfo.com
Shot fired at a home near Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a shot being fired into a home near Hillsboro. The incident took place early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more. Anyone with information or...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested after dancing in street, allegedly damaging officer’s equipment
An Arnold Police officer used a stun gun twice while trying to subdue a 44-year-old Arnold man outside the Circle K gas station, 504 Jeffco Blvd. The man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and allegedly was dancing in the traffic lanes of two nearby streets, police reported.
Man shot, killed Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis
One man has died after he was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Fatal accident involving police officer in St. Louis City
Thursday morning, emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash involving a police officer in St. Louis City.
myleaderpaper.com
Three from Arnold hurt in crash in Franklin County
Two adults and one 11-year-old girl, all of Arnold, were injured Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 100 and Cromwell Drive in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:17 p.m., Gregory T. Cole, 61, of Washington, Mo., was driving west in a 2013...
FOX2now.com
What are the consequences for discharging a firearm?
ST. LOUIS – Random gunfire has proven to be a dangerous part of some New Year celebrations in St. Louis. During this week’s Legal Lens, Brown & Crouppen attorney Andrea McNairy discusses both the dangers and the legal consequences of discharging a firearm.
advantagenews.com
Attempted murder charges filed in Jersey County
Two men are charged in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Jerseyville. The Jersey County state’s attorney’s office announced Thursday that 29-year-old Donald Jones Jr. faces two counts of attempted murder, and 19-year-old Tyler Howland one count of felony obstruction of justice. Jerseyville police report the gun...
myleaderpaper.com
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Arnold car dealership
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a pickup, a van and an SUV parked outside Arnold Auto Credit, 468 Jeffco Blvd. In all, the damage to the vehicles was estimated at $9,500, police reported. The converters were stolen between about 5 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9...
KMOV
Man shot, killed just north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday. SLMPD says the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 18th Street and Cass Avenue. A 35-year-old man was shot in his chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for treatment but died due to the severity of his injuries.
