Florida State

Florida Man Stops At 7-Eleven And Picks $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOA7F_0jvq7g6l00 500X The Cash Florida Lottery Scratch-Off, TFP File Photo

The Florida Lottery announced that Cesar Marquez, 55, of Dania Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Marquez purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 90 Northwest 167th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

In the news: $41 Million Winning Florida Lotto Ticket Sold At Publix Location On Christmas Eve

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH , features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

