FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
live5news.com
‘Watching your life go up in flames’: Summerville family loses home on Christmas Eve
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - This time of year is often spent with family and friends gathered around in living rooms and staying warm, but for Kayla Ulery’s family, the holidays looked very different. The Ulerys lost their home in a mobile home fire on Christmas Eve morning and the...
abcnews4.com
Dog loses leg to bone cancer, becomes inspiration for patients at MUSC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Bringing joy to hospital rooms is the mission of MUSC's pet therapy program. Wilbur, one of the newest pet therapy dogs, may have three legs. But that doesn't stop him from making an impact. “Last year, he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which is bone cancer,"...
abcnews4.com
The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
abcnews4.com
GoFundMe created for Ladson mother who lost home to fire on Christmas Eve
"On Christmas Eve, our niece and her two children lost everything in a house fire, including their beloved dog Khoda," the GoFundMe statement read. Kayla Ulrey's family has created a GoFundMe to assist Ulrey in finding a home for herself and her two children. If you would like to donate...
abcnews4.com
Charleston weekend events
HOLY CITY SINNER — There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates, as information is subject to change at...
abcnews4.com
TV Icon Barbara Walters passes away at the age of 93
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Barbara Walters, a TV news icon has passed away, according to ABC News at the age of 93. The cause of her death has not been released. In 1976, the Boston native became the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up
This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
live5news.com
Good deed: Charleston man offers ride back to Lowcountry for those with cancelled flights
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After hearing about the travel challenges many are facing and dealing with some of his own, a Charleston man is finding a way to give back in a tough situation. Jeff Billy, a James Island resident, drove to Pittsburgh last Friday to visit family. On Tuesday,...
live5news.com
‘We’re so fortunate she’s alive’: Family searches for answers after hit and run
CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - More than month after a hit and run left her severely injured, a Berkeley County woman is still in the hospital. Kristine Hilty’s family says their lives are forever changed and they still don’t have any answers about who did this to her. A...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston
Charlestonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charleston.
The best South Carolina restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
Of all the things Guy Fieri has eaten, a piece of fried chicken in South Carolina really captured his heart.
Five concerts coming to Charleston in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
11 dogs found abandoned outside Charleston animal sanctuary
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for the person who abandoned 11 dogs near an animal sanctuary just days before the Christmas holiday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said two crates with 11 pets were found on December 22 near the gate to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Ravenel. The […]
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County coroner retires
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver has announced his retirement. "It was with much thought, prayers, and support of my family that I have made this decision," Oliver's statement read. "It has been a great honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Berkeley...
Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
abcnews4.com
A look back at weather in the Lowcountry in 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s hard to believe that 2022 is almost over, but it’s a good chance to look back at the weather highlights of the year here in the Lowcountry. January 3 was a windy day. There were wind gusts up to 68 mph across...
Walterboro neighbors concerned about new halfway house opening in the community
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are concerned about a new ministry that is set to open in the Walterboro area. Shield Ministries, an organization that claims to help convicted sex offenders rehabilitate and re-enter society, will open its doors off Barracada Road near Highway 17-A. About 50 men could be housed at the property […]
Stabbing at James Island bar leaves man wounded, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed at a James Island bar. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday where they found a victim bleeding from the neck. The man was taken to the Medical […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston police on scene of watermain break in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are on the scene of a watermain break in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley, the police department shared shortly before 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Traffic is blocked off and being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood Road. Police say...
