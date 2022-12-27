ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
CHARLESTON, SC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

GoFundMe created for Ladson mother who lost home to fire on Christmas Eve

"On Christmas Eve, our niece and her two children lost everything in a house fire, including their beloved dog Khoda," the GoFundMe statement read. Kayla Ulrey's family has created a GoFundMe to assist Ulrey in finding a home for herself and her two children. If you would like to donate...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston weekend events

HOLY CITY SINNER — There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates, as information is subject to change at...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

TV Icon Barbara Walters passes away at the age of 93

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Barbara Walters, a TV news icon has passed away, according to ABC News at the age of 93. The cause of her death has not been released. In 1976, the Boston native became the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.
CHARLESTON, SC
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up

This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Five concerts coming to Charleston in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County coroner retires

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver has announced his retirement. "It was with much thought, prayers, and support of my family that I have made this decision," Oliver's statement read. "It has been a great honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Berkeley...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

A look back at weather in the Lowcountry in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s hard to believe that 2022 is almost over, but it’s a good chance to look back at the weather highlights of the year here in the Lowcountry. January 3 was a windy day. There were wind gusts up to 68 mph across...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston police on scene of watermain break in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are on the scene of a watermain break in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley, the police department shared shortly before 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Traffic is blocked off and being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood Road. Police say...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy