Bergen County, NJ

Southern Fugitives Charged With Posing As Feds In Violent Bergen Home Invasion Brought To NJ

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
TOP (from left): Aaron Thomas Perry, Ali Sadeeq Muhammad, Roderick Moracle Carmichael BOTTOM: Taurus Sanchez Boone (left), Kedrain Deshaun Burdette Photo Credit: BCJ / Cobb County (GA) Jail / Fulton County (GA) Jail

UPDATE: Three Georgia men charged earlier this month with shooting a Bergen County resident while posing as FBI agents during a summer home invasion have been brought to New Jersey to face charges.

Two others remained held down South pending the outcome of extradition proceedings.

Aaron Thomas Perry, 53, of Dunwoody, Ali Sadeeq Muhammad, 33, of Atlanta, and Roderick Moracle Carmichael, 50, of Stockbridge will remain held in the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack while the case against them and two other co-defendants proceeds.

They were brought up separately over the past several days -- Carmichael on Dec. 19, Perry the following day and Muhammad on Christmas Eve, records show.

Kedrain Deshaun Burdette, 51, of Marietta remained in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center in Marietta and Taurus Sanchez Boone, 41, of Atlanta was listed in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta as of Tuesday, Dec. 27.

All five are charged with a trio of first-degree counts: attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery, in addition to charges of aggravated assault, conspiracy, theft and weapons offenses.

The 60-something victim survived the July 7 shooting in Cresskill’s East Hill neighborhood, which multiple sources told Daily Voice occurred after the robbers followed him home from a cash business.

An intense five-month investigation led to a batch of fugitive warrants followed by a series of raids and arrests in Georgia on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

“Multiple handguns, long guns and ballistic armor were recovered” during the raids, the prosecutor said.

Neighbors at the time told Daily Voice that multiple vehicles had circled the block before the robbers – wearing fake FBI jackets -- hit the house at 10 Center Street near County Road.

A neighbor dialed 911 and reported "multiple people on the scene with weapons," around 8 p.m., Musella said.

Responding borough officers found the victim, who'd been shot more than once, the prosecutor added. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with what at the time were life-threatening injuries.

Police from surrounding towns joined their Cresskill colleagues in setting a perimeter as they searched for the getaway car: a dark-colored SUV.

Meanwhile, investigators interviewed family members who were at the home where the shooting occurred and a group of teenage girls who were outside when it happened.

They also collected security video from neighbors and obtained a search warrant for the house itself.

Several agencies assisted the prosecutor's detectives and Cresskill police, Musella said.

Among them:

  • the FBI’s Newark Field Office;
  • the FBI and DEA Atlanta field offices;
  • police from Dunwoody, Marietta, Sandy Springs in Georgia;
  • the Cobb and Henry county, GA, police departments;
  • the Fulton County, GA, Sheriff’s Office;
  • the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Police from Dumont, Haworth and Tenafly were among the mutual aid responders the night of the home invasion.

Comments / 37

loveisthekey57
3d ago

I mean really! Are you kidding me! These 50 something men never had a real job. What they spent their lives robbing ppl. Really! Then you pose as “fbi” agents. What you didn’t think you would be caught? With all the cameras all around neighborhoods, somebody had to see something. Now you will pay for your ridiculous, “foul proof” crime. Unbelievable!😂😂😂😂

Reply(3)
9
Mandy Wilson
3d ago

They come to New Jersey because they can get on on the bail reform bull crap.. why else would you go to another state to commit such a crime that you could have done closer to where your from. Because they can get out quickly here to go and commit another and stay in there own state hoping they won’t get extradition. Terrible is right.

Reply(4)
6
