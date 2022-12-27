The best pizza in Detroit is now one of the best in the world. Legendary Buddy's Pizza has officially been named one of the best pizza places in the entire world. Big 7 Travel, the self-proclaimed "current, curated recommendation" website, bestowed the honor as part of its "50 Best Pizzas in the World" list for 2022. From Finland to Poland, Argentina to Portland, Buddy's held its own amongst the best of the best across the globe.

