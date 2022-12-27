Read full article on original website
Tree removal at Ithaca City Cemetary will close road
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. Tree removal will happen at the City Cemetery next week. Dewitt Place between Stewart Avenue and University Avenue will close during work hours, weather permitting. It happens Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Officials say it’s unlikely emergency vehicles will be able to pass through the block during the work due to how narrow the roadway is.
Holiday tree collection begins Tuesday in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Holiday tree collection upcoming in Ithaca. Curbside pick-up will run from January 3rd to February 3rd. No trash or yard waste tags are needed. Make sure your tree is free of lights, decorations, and stands, as the collected trees are chipped and used as mulch. Officials say trash collection will be delayed a day next week with no collection on Monday in observance of the holiday.
TCAT announces cuts for spring schedule
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT will operate under a reduced schedule for spring service. Beginning January 22, some night service will be curtailed, and three routes will be cut. The transit agency is operating with significant labor and bus shortages. A planned public hearing for January 5 has been canceled, though officials at TCAT say they welcome public feedback all year.
