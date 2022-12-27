Read full article on original website
Giants Activate Xavier McKinney Off NFI List
Team reverses plans after McKinney goes through Friday and Saturday practices.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
WATCH: TCU’s Bud Clark records pick-6 off Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy in Fiesta Bowl
There was a strong sense that the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl could end up being a high-scoring display, with Heisman runner-up
Florida State grad-transfer offensive tackle shares message on departure from Tallahassee
The transfer ended up making a larger impact with the Seminoles than anticipated.
Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team beat Kentucky 21-0 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday to finish the season a very respectable 8-5. That’s impressive considering just how brutal their offense was this season. Iowa averaged 17.4 points per game this season (123rd of 131), while their defense allowed 14.4 points per game (6th... The post Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Washington St. out to halt skid as USC eyes 8th straight win
Southern California brings a seven-game winning streak into Pullman, Wash., on Sunday for a Pac-12 Conference battle with a Washington
Watch: Jacquez Jones Speaks Following Final Game for UK in Music City Bowl Loss
Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' disappointing 21-0 defeat to Iowa in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. It was Jones' final game as a Wildcat after two seasons in Lexington. He touched on coming back from his injury, what Kentucky has meant to ...
No. 3 Houston pulls away late to avoid UCF upset bid
Tramon Mark scored a game-high 19 points, and Marcus Sasser added 18 points with three steals as the third-ranked Houston
