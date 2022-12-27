Read full article on original website
Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News
A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
Very Popular Burger Restaurant Opening Cedar Falls Location
If you're a fan of burgers and fries, and you live in or near the Cedar Valley, this is news that's sure to whet your appetite! A very popular burger chain is set to open its first location in Cedar Falls, not too far from UNI. The restaurant is Five...
Easy: An Eastern Iowa Man Turned $5 into $50,000
Winning the lottery is a thrill. I once won $100 off a scratch ticket and thought I was on top of the world. I can't imagine winning a scratch ticket jackpot. Especially if that jackpot is a massive $50,000!. Well, that's exactly what happened this month to a Cedar Falls...
KAAL-TV
Fundraiser for Rochester community activist Yammy Bear
(ABC 6 News) – The community came together Wednesday evening to help a community activist who has given so much to others. Yammy bear is a fun-loving mascot known for lifting spirits and spreading kindness where ever he goes. But the man behind the suit, Charles Jackson was recently...
KAAL-TV
2022 Year in Review: A look at 2022’s biggest moments
(ABC 6 News) – In less than 48 hours, the clock will strike midnight, and 2022 will be over. It’s been a year of ups and downs for many. From devastating severe weather to cities and people being recognized on a state and national level. In January, Mayo...
belmondnews.com
Snowstorm for Christmas - Alexander hosts 80 visitors
A long-predicted winter storm hit northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Dec. 21-23. The snow began to fall on Wednesday, blew around on Thursday, and really blew around on Friday. You could see the sun at times on Friday, but winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour made it very difficult to travel, even in town. The temperature dropped to 15 below zero with windchills of 40 to 50 below.
steeledodgenews.com
Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility
An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to Clear Lake vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over a rash of vandalism in Clear Lake. Austin Dean Mahana, 24 of Mason City was accused of using a hammer on October 17 to cause more than $10,000 in damage to a Corvette on Sunset View Drive, as well as damaging another vehicle at that location and destroying multiple mailboxes in the area.
KAAL-TV
City of Albert Lea offers ‘real’ Christmas tree disposal at no cost
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea is offering disposal of natural Christmas trees at no cost to residents. The city said residents may drop off trees at two locations – Frank Hall Park or the Transfer Station. At Frank Hall Park, 505 Frank Ave., residents...
KAAL-TV
Rochester businesses say Minnesota minimum wage increase isn’t enough
(ABC 6 News) – The new year will bring a pay boost for many minimum-wage workers across Minnesota. But some say it’s just glossing over a much bigger problem: Too many people still aren’t making enough money to live a decent quality of life. Depending on how...
KAAL-TV
Developer backs out of Seneca Building site in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Titan Development and Investments, a Rochester-based development and real estate company, said Friday that it will not move forward with the development of the Seneca Site near the corn tower. In August, Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. (RAEDI) said Titan Development was the highest-ranking proposal...
KAAL-TV
Howard Co. Deputy Sheriff retiring his badge after over 42 years
(ABC 6 News) – The longest-serving Deputy Sheriff in Howard Co., IA is about to hang up his badge. Deputy Sheriff Darwin Kueker began his career with the Cresco Police Dept. but has spent most of it with the Howard Co. Sheriff’s Office. A total of 42 years in law enforcement.
Truck Hauling Livestock Trailer Crashes in Southern Minnesota
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Missouri woman was hurt after a pick-up truck she was riding in left the road while hauling a livestock trailer on I-35 in Freeborn County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the pick up, operated by 26-year-old Kole Fulton of Lincoln, Missouri,...
stormlakeradio.com
Webster City Couple Rescued from Blizzard
An elderly couple from Webster City were rescued from a blizzard on Friday. They were roadside, stuck in a vehicle, along Highway 69 when spotted by Storm Chaser Clarence Smith. The couple, in there 70s, were on their way to an appointment in Ames but were overcome by the powerful...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman nearly loses $1,300 in gift card scam attempt
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are warning the public to be aware of potential scams during the holidays after a woman was nearly scammed out of thirteen hundred dollars. Wednesday, a woman received an email at work that appeared to be from a manager asking her to purchase gift cards to give out to employees for an office holiday party.
KEYC
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several Rochester group homes are closing their doors after the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MN DHS) revoked their licenses. Sources say The Crawford Home LLC sent out an email Wednesday morning breaking the news to employees and residents. The MN DHS has been looking...
Open Letter to the Guy in Rochester That I Almost Hit with My Car
To the guy that walked in front of my car in downtown Rochester, Minnesota this morning at 6:47am by the old Porch Fried Chicken restaurant, for the love of all things, PLEASE wear something so I can see you and quit jaywalking. I almost hit you this morning. You scared...
KAAL-TV
Drive sober or get pulled over this NYE weekend
(ABC 6 News) – This year is coming to a close and people all over the world are joining in on the New Year’s Eve celebrations, but one bad decision and these good times can turn deadly. In the last five years, there were 620 drunk driving-related deaths...
KAAL-TV
Pet of the Week: Kaimi
(ABC 6 News) – Meet Kaimi! She is the Pet of the Week from Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester. Her name meaning “the seeker” in Hawaiian, this three-year-old hound mix is seeking her forever home. Her forever family will need to understand Kaimi’s wandering nature,...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Webster
New Floyd County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Webster stopped by the morning show to talk about his position and what he’s had to do since since taking over the post. To learn more about the Floyd County Emergency Management, go to FloydCoIA.org.
