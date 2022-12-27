ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

CBS Sports

Michigan vs. TCU prediction, pick, Fiesta Bowl playoff game odds, spread, live stream, TV channel

The College Football Playoff features two relative newcomers to the party this season in the Fiesta Bowl, a semifinal for the College Football Playoff National Championship as No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU meet in Glendale, Arizona. The Wolverines and Horned Frogs should provide one of the more intriguing matchups we've seen this college football season with plenty at stake.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Kansas State vs. Alabama, Sugar Bowl: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

89th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 9 K-State vs. No. 5 Alabama. Location: New Orleans, La. Stadium: Caesars Superdome (68,500) Dave Pasch (Play-by-Play) Tom Luginbill (Sidelines) National Radio: ESPN Radio. Sean Kelley (Play-by-Play) Aaron Murray (Analyst) Stormy Buonantony (Sidelines) K-State Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play) Stan...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Predicts Blowout In Georgia-Ohio State Game

No. 1 Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State in this year's Peach Bowl game. ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will get the job done far easier than that. Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
chatsports.com

NFL picks, Week 17

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 17 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
The Spun

Panthers Star Makes His Head Coaching Preference Clear

The Panthers will have an important decision to make once this season is over. They can either stick with Steve Wilks as their head coach or move in a different direction. During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown revealed his preference for the 2023 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The #10 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 14-0 against the Pepperdine Waves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bulldogs will stay at home another game and welcome Pepperdine at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won both of their matches against Pepperdine last season (117-83 and 86-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
SPOKANE, WA
College Football News

Penn State vs Utah Rose Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Penn State vs Utah prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Rose Bowl, Monday, January 2, 2023. Penn State vs Utah Rose Bowl Prediction Game Preview. Record: Penn State (10-2), Utah (10-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Penn State vs Utah Rose Bowl 5 Things...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names Most Underrated Player In College Football

Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about evaluating college football talent. Ahead of this weekend's slate of College Football Playoff matchups, the three-time National Champion named his pick for the "most underrated" player in the nation. “I think Stetson Bennett’s the most underrated player in college football,” Meyer said,...
GEORGIA STATE

