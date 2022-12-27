Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Chair Gary Gensler Will Drive Crypto Prices Lower With Future Lawsuit Against an Exchange
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will pursue more regulatory action that will drive crypto prices lower. Deaton says he expects Gensler to sue a crypto exchange and argues that most of the exchange’s tokens are unregistered...
coingeek.com
Chico Crypto exposes the Digital Currency Group plot to destroy Bitcoin
Popular Youtuber and digital currency influencer Chico Crypto recently released a video explaining his thoughts on the Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) links to the so-called ‘deep state’ and Bitcoin’s hostile takeover. An overview of Digital Currency Group and the corporate takeover of Bitcoin. Chico Crypto begins...
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Plummets 13% Amid Rumors of Ethereum-Like Merge
The volatile meme coin is shedding value as 2022 comes to a close, amid chatter over a potential proof-of-stake transition ahead. The price of Dogecoin has dropped 13% over the last week, and has fallen 6% to just under $0.07 in the last 24 hours alone, as per CoinGecko data.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Issues Dire Altcoin Warning – Here’s His Outlook
The crypto analyst who correctly called the collapse of Bitcoin (BTC) this year is now issuing a warning to investors about an impending altcoin implosion. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 694,900 Twitter followers that while the financial markets may look bad, the conditions look even worse for altcoins. “The entire...
FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have been seized by Bahamian regulators until they can be returned
FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have been seized by Bahamian authorities. The assets were transferred under their ownership for safekeeping, according to regulators. Customers and creditors will receive the funds after the Bahamas Supreme Court approves its delivery. FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Altcoins and Crypto Markets Set for Major Unexpected Bounce in 2023, According to Popular Analyst
A popular crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader altcoin markets could start to bounce back next year. In a new analysis, pseudonymous trader TechDev says that the crypto correction actually began in the second quarter of 2021, rather than the fourth quarter of that year after Bitcoin hit its all-time high.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 13,198% as Hundreds of Millions of Shiba Inu Get Removed
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Another Crypto Platform Shuts Down as the FTX Crisis Worsens
Midas Investments is the latest cryptocurrency platform to suspend deposits, swaps, and overall operations as a result of the severe financial losses caused by Celsius’ bankruptcy and FTX’s crisis. Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” the platform’s creator and CEO, explained the reasons behind the closure of Midas...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin To See A Rally In 2023 – New Price Targets
Bitcoin could see a rally in 2023 according to the latest price predictions. Check out the new details below. A popular crypto analyst is predicting an end to the Bitcoin (BTC) bear market with a massive rally. Pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital said that Bitcoin is likely to surge by...
todaynftnews.com
The first national NFT market in China is launching next week
On January 1, 2023, China will open its first authorized market for NFT exchanges, according to a local news outlet. The business, which serves as a secondary market for the trading of NFTs, was founded by the state-owned Chinese Technology Exchange, the state-owned Art Exhibitions China, and the corporate business entity Huban Digital Copyrights Ltd.
dailyhodl.com
Solana and Associated Tokens Down Over 96% From All-Time Highs As SOL Gets Delisted From Crypto Exchange
Smart contract platform Solana (SOL) and other digital assets associated with it continue to freefall as a crypto exchange platform announces it’s going to delist them. According to crypto reporter Colin Wu, crypto exchange Matrixport will delist SOL and its accompanying digital assets starting December 30th, a move that sent the already-ailing cryptocurrencies on another downswing.
u.today
Shiba Inu Sets Eye-Catching Milestone to Close 2022 in Two Days
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Two Major Milestones, Price Goes Green
u.today
There's Still Time for Bitcoin to Hit $100,000 This Year, DOGE Founder Says
Crypto investors who lost money in 2022 can use key tax loophole—for now
It's still possible for big companies—but also individual crypto owners—to take advantage of special tax treatment for Bitcoin and other digital assets.
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Gains Incredible Backings As SEC Case Takes Surprising Turn
The Ripple and SEC case continues to take new turns as it approaches settlement. Crypto-focused investment firm Paradigm Operations LP’s application to join the case as an amicus curiae has gotten further backing from an interested attorney. Lewis Rinaudo Cohen, the co-founder of blockchain-focused law firm DLx Law LLP,...
