coingeek.com

Chico Crypto exposes the Digital Currency Group plot to destroy Bitcoin

Popular Youtuber and digital currency influencer Chico Crypto recently released a video explaining his thoughts on the Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) links to the so-called ‘deep state’ and Bitcoin’s hostile takeover. An overview of Digital Currency Group and the corporate takeover of Bitcoin. Chico Crypto begins...
decrypt.co

Dogecoin Plummets 13% Amid Rumors of Ethereum-Like Merge

The volatile meme coin is shedding value as 2022 comes to a close, amid chatter over a potential proof-of-stake transition ahead. The price of Dogecoin has dropped 13% over the last week, and has fallen 6% to just under $0.07 in the last 24 hours alone, as per CoinGecko data.
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 13,198% as Hundreds of Millions of Shiba Inu Get Removed

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Another Crypto Platform Shuts Down as the FTX Crisis Worsens

Midas Investments is the latest cryptocurrency platform to suspend deposits, swaps, and overall operations as a result of the severe financial losses caused by Celsius’ bankruptcy and FTX’s crisis. Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” the platform’s creator and CEO, explained the reasons behind the closure of Midas...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin To See A Rally In 2023 – New Price Targets

Bitcoin could see a rally in 2023 according to the latest price predictions. Check out the new details below. A popular crypto analyst is predicting an end to the Bitcoin (BTC) bear market with a massive rally. Pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital said that Bitcoin is likely to surge by...
todaynftnews.com

The first national NFT market in China is launching next week

On January 1, 2023, China will open its first authorized market for NFT exchanges, according to a local news outlet. The business, which serves as a secondary market for the trading of NFTs, was founded by the state-owned Chinese Technology Exchange, the state-owned Art Exhibitions China, and the corporate business entity Huban Digital Copyrights Ltd.
dailyhodl.com

Solana and Associated Tokens Down Over 96% From All-Time Highs As SOL Gets Delisted From Crypto Exchange

Smart contract platform Solana (SOL) and other digital assets associated with it continue to freefall as a crypto exchange platform announces it’s going to delist them. According to crypto reporter Colin Wu, crypto exchange Matrixport will delist SOL and its accompanying digital assets starting December 30th, a move that sent the already-ailing cryptocurrencies on another downswing.
u.today

Shiba Inu Sets Eye-Catching Milestone to Close 2022 in Two Days

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Two Major Milestones, Price Goes Green

TheStreet

Elon Musk Revives Debate on the Legalization of Cocaine

The new year is often conducive to personal resolutions. It is often a question of health but also of savings. In this period of economic uncertainty due to a possible recession on the horizon, it is not excluded that most of the resolutions for 2023 relate to the best way to preserve purchasing power.
u.today

There's Still Time for Bitcoin to Hit $100,000 This Year, DOGE Founder Says

zycrypto.com

XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Gains Incredible Backings As SEC Case Takes Surprising Turn

The Ripple and SEC case continues to take new turns as it approaches settlement. Crypto-focused investment firm Paradigm Operations LP’s application to join the case as an amicus curiae has gotten further backing from an interested attorney. Lewis Rinaudo Cohen, the co-founder of blockchain-focused law firm DLx Law LLP,...

