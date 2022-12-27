ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman missing for nearly 2 weeks from Valencia considered ‘at risk’

By Tony Kurzweil
 4 days ago

Authorities asked the public for help Tuesday in locating a 45-year-old woman who was last seen in Valencia nearly two weeks ago.

Johanna Swanson was described by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as an “at risk missing person” who suffers from depression.

Swanson was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way.

She was wearing a black jacket, blue pajama shirt and pants, and an engagement ring, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Swanson stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds with short straight brown hair and blue eyes.

“Her loved ones are concerned for her well-being and asking for your help,” the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

