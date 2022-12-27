Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
Brian Frye writes about why NFTs represent investment contracts in social clout
Artist and lawyer Brian Frye shared his thoughts over NFTs as securities and pondered on some crucial aspects. NFTs being a type of security is what makes them powerful and promising. As per Frye, the NFT market eliminates the object and allows creators to trade ledger entries directly instead of...
todaynftnews.com
‘Made in Bengaluru’ film released in the metaverse
The release of the Kannada movie “Made in Bengaluru” in the metaverse has been announced by Interality, an engine for mixed reality (AR and VR) worlds. Pradeep Sastry is the writer and director of the film “Made in Bengaluru.”. Anant Nag, Saikumar, and Prakash Belawadi play significant...
todaynftnews.com
Know about PUBG’s NFT on the Banger Platform
Through a brand-new platform dubbed “Banger,” the well-known battle royale game PUBG is introducing NFTs. Banger, a gaming hub that will debut in 2023, enables games to incorporate NFTs into their ecosystems. By enrolling in the Banger alpha, users can obtain a unique, non-tradeable digital collectible. One of...
todaynftnews.com
Gumi and Square Enix made a deal for $52 million
Japan-based Gumi Co. Ltd. and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. have started a financial and commercial collaboration with financial services firm SBI Holdings Co. Ltd. to expand its virtual world company as a subsidiary revenue stream. Gumi will consider issuing shares for $52.3 million (7 billion Japanese yen), giving SBI...
todaynftnews.com
MicroStrategy announces its first Bitcoin sale
MicroStrategy, a software company residing in America, sold a significant part of its Bitcoin reserve on December 22 for the first time. They held the most extensive collection of Bitcoin as a corporate company. Still, the sale of Bitcoin was not very fruitful for co-founder Michael Saylor because the company bought more Bitcoin after selling them.
todaynftnews.com
Blur is going to announce to launch new NFT Airdrop at the end of January 2023
On December 30, Blur announced the launch of Airdrop 3 at the end of January. They told me they would reveal everything about their launch in the next two weeks. They also stated that all care packages from all airdrops could be unpacked simultaneously. In October 2022, Blur will launch...
todaynftnews.com
The first national NFT market in China is launching next week
On January 1, 2023, China will open its first authorized market for NFT exchanges, according to a local news outlet. The business, which serves as a secondary market for the trading of NFTs, was founded by the state-owned Chinese Technology Exchange, the state-owned Art Exhibitions China, and the corporate business entity Huban Digital Copyrights Ltd.
todaynftnews.com
Rolls Royce partners up with Sacha Jafri to launch Phantom car series NFT collection
British luxury car manufacturer Rolls Royce partners with Sacha Jafri to launch the NFT collection. The Six Elements NFTs will represent the six new phantom series cars launched by Rolls Royce. The Six Elements motor car, Humanity, references Sacha Jafri’s best-known work, ‘The Journey of Humanity.’. In a...
Comments / 0