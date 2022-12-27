ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle’s Current Fling Drops Cryptic Message About Cheating

Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s current fling, who happens to be an adult film star, decided to drop a cryptic message about cheating recently.
MONTANA STATE
Fightful

Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion

Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Says He’s Better Friends With Hulk Hogan Now

Rick Flair and Hulk Hogan are two of the biggest names in WWE’s history. The Nature Boy and The Hulkster frequently squared off in the ring together in WWE, WCW, and Impact Wrestling between 1991 and 2010. Recently, Rick has appeared and claimed to be close friends with Hulk Hogan.
stillrealtous.com

AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles

On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
ringsidenews.com

What Happened With John Cena After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and many consider him to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He would adopt the role of a part-timer after 2017 and has made occasional appearances from time to time after that. Cena finally came back during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Afterwards, Cena ended up addressing the fans once the show went off the air.
TAMPA, FL
ringsidenews.com

Sting Knows How He Wants To End His Pro Wrestling Career

Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Following his debut, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. It has been more than two years since he debuted in AEW, and many fans wonder just how long Sting will keep on wrestling. It seems Sting knows how he wants to hang up his pro wrestling boots.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Superstar Botch Literally Set Fire To Gorilla Position

WWE’s backstage environment is a very different place from usual work settings. You never know what can happen, and that includes a wrestler’s gimmick going off early and setting the entire place on fire. Harry Del Rios, also known as Phantasio and Spellbinder, may not have been wrestling’s...
Fightful

Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Mike Bailey & More Win At The 2022 Best Of IMPACT Awards Show

Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt presented a special edition of IMPACT Wrestling where they recapped the best moments of IMPACT Wrestling across the year 2022. Within this show, they gifted the awards for the best performers & moments of IMPACT's calendar year, with current IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander & current IMPACT Knockout's Champion Jordynne Grace among the list of winners.
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Buried Idea That Was Pitched For WWE Raw Star

It’s been a big year for WWE returns and a few months ago fans saw former NXT star Dexter Lumis make his return to the company. Lumis has since been featured on the Raw brand, but Road Dogg recently reflected on his time in NXT during an episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know? podcast.
Fightful

Evil Uno SHOOTS SOFTLY On Jade Cargill, Matt Hardy, Kris Statlander, More

Evil Uno often tweets in the third person on his Twitter account. Unfortunately, Evil Uno doesn't do interviews in the third person. Evil Uno also doesn't shoot softly on fellow pro wrestlers in the third person. Instead, Evil Uno SHOT SOFTLY on his fellow pro wrestlers in a new interview with Fightful.
Variety

Foo Fighters Confirm Band Will Continue After Taylor Hawkins’ Death: ‘He’ll Be There in Spirit’

Foo Fighters confirmed on Saturday that the band will continue after drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March, telling fans that they will see them “soon.” “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the post begins. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,”...
Fightful

Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Know If He Still Wanted To Be In The Ring Before Re-Signing With WWE

Kevin Owens talks his current mindset after recently re-signing with WWE. Back in December 2021, Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE just weeks before his contract was set to expire on January 31, 2022. Owens seemingly quickly reaped the benefits of his new deal, as he was rewarded with a WrestleMania 38 main event match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens is also set to team up with John Cena on the December 30 edition of WWE SmackDown in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
brides.com

'Superbad' Star Christopher Mintz-Plasse Is Engaged to Britt Bowman

Christopher Mintz-Plasse is heading down the aisle! The actor, known for his iconic role as "McLovin'" in the cult-classic film Superbad, just announced on Instagram that he is engaged to live-music photographer Britt Bowman. The two were an item for five years before Mintz-Plasse popped the question on Christmas Eve in 2022.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy