Matt Riddle’s Current Fling Drops Cryptic Message About Cheating
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s current fling, who happens to be an adult film star, decided to drop a cryptic message about cheating recently.
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion
Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
Ric Flair Says He’s Better Friends With Hulk Hogan Now
Rick Flair and Hulk Hogan are two of the biggest names in WWE’s history. The Nature Boy and The Hulkster frequently squared off in the ring together in WWE, WCW, and Impact Wrestling between 1991 and 2010. Recently, Rick has appeared and claimed to be close friends with Hulk Hogan.
Joe Rogan back in the hot seat for UFC ‘mistake’ — ‘He shouldn’t say something like this’
Jan Blachowicz would like to have a word with Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC color commentator took it upon himself to publicly judge the five-round contest between Blachowicz and fellow top contender Magomed Ankalaev, which ended in a split draw atop the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month in Las Vegas.
AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
What Happened With John Cena After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and many consider him to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He would adopt the role of a part-timer after 2017 and has made occasional appearances from time to time after that. Cena finally came back during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Afterwards, Cena ended up addressing the fans once the show went off the air.
Sting Knows How He Wants To End His Pro Wrestling Career
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Following his debut, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. It has been more than two years since he debuted in AEW, and many fans wonder just how long Sting will keep on wrestling. It seems Sting knows how he wants to hang up his pro wrestling boots.
Dave Bautista Had A WWE Surprise For Rian Johnson, And The Glass Onion Director's Reaction Was A+
Dave Bautista's surprise WWE gift to Rian Johnson has given us one of the best moments on the internet.
Road Dogg: The Bloodline Is The Best Thing In Wrestling, There's Not A Close Second
Road Dogg believes in the Bloodline. The dominance of Roman Reigns has been the most prominent story in WWE since he won the WWE Universal Championship over two years ago. In 2022, Reigns continued to reign supreme in WWE, becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38.
WWE Superstar Botch Literally Set Fire To Gorilla Position
WWE’s backstage environment is a very different place from usual work settings. You never know what can happen, and that includes a wrestler’s gimmick going off early and setting the entire place on fire. Harry Del Rios, also known as Phantasio and Spellbinder, may not have been wrestling’s...
Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Mike Bailey & More Win At The 2022 Best Of IMPACT Awards Show
Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt presented a special edition of IMPACT Wrestling where they recapped the best moments of IMPACT Wrestling across the year 2022. Within this show, they gifted the awards for the best performers & moments of IMPACT's calendar year, with current IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander & current IMPACT Knockout's Champion Jordynne Grace among the list of winners.
Triple H Buried Idea That Was Pitched For WWE Raw Star
It’s been a big year for WWE returns and a few months ago fans saw former NXT star Dexter Lumis make his return to the company. Lumis has since been featured on the Raw brand, but Road Dogg recently reflected on his time in NXT during an episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know? podcast.
Kevin Owens: Steve Austin Told Me It Couldn't Have Been Anyone Other Than Me To Face Him At WM 38
Steve Austin came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38, initially appearing on the Kevin Owens Show, and then facing Kevin Owens in a sanctioned match. Austin ended up picking up the victory in his first match since 2003. Speaking to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Owens reflected on...
Cena returns, Wrestle Kingdom preview, Dynamite changes in Denver, Goodbye 2022! | Grapsody 12/31/22
Closing out 2022 with Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talking wrestling news and the world at large for December 31st, 2022!
Evil Uno SHOOTS SOFTLY On Jade Cargill, Matt Hardy, Kris Statlander, More
Evil Uno often tweets in the third person on his Twitter account. Unfortunately, Evil Uno doesn't do interviews in the third person. Evil Uno also doesn't shoot softly on fellow pro wrestlers in the third person. Instead, Evil Uno SHOT SOFTLY on his fellow pro wrestlers in a new interview with Fightful.
Foo Fighters Confirm Band Will Continue After Taylor Hawkins’ Death: ‘He’ll Be There in Spirit’
Foo Fighters confirmed on Saturday that the band will continue after drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March, telling fans that they will see them “soon.” “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the post begins. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,”...
Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Know If He Still Wanted To Be In The Ring Before Re-Signing With WWE
Kevin Owens talks his current mindset after recently re-signing with WWE. Back in December 2021, Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE just weeks before his contract was set to expire on January 31, 2022. Owens seemingly quickly reaped the benefits of his new deal, as he was rewarded with a WrestleMania 38 main event match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens is also set to team up with John Cena on the December 30 edition of WWE SmackDown in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
'Superbad' Star Christopher Mintz-Plasse Is Engaged to Britt Bowman
Christopher Mintz-Plasse is heading down the aisle! The actor, known for his iconic role as "McLovin'" in the cult-classic film Superbad, just announced on Instagram that he is engaged to live-music photographer Britt Bowman. The two were an item for five years before Mintz-Plasse popped the question on Christmas Eve in 2022.
Kate Hudson Refuses to Rank Dane Cook In Past Onscreen Kisses: “Canceled!”
Kate Hudson kissed Dane Cook goodbye with a brutal roast in one of Vanity Fair’s famous lie detector tests. The actress, who paired up with her Glass Onion costar Janelle Monae to spill her secrets in a Dec. 29 video posted to the magazine’s YouTube channel, dissed Cook while reflecting on her past onscreen loves.
Fightful
