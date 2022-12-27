Foo Fighters confirmed on Saturday that the band will continue after drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March, telling fans that they will see them “soon.” “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the post begins. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,”...

37 MINUTES AGO