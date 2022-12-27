ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural Retreat, VA

wfxrtv.com

Aircraft fire reported at NRV Airport

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management says firefighters battled an aircraft fire at the New River Valley Airport on Friday. Authorities say no injuries were reported during the fire. Our first responders keep meeting the challenges head-on. Facebook post from Pulaski County Emergency Management.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Firefighters battle house fire in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department says it along with multiple crews responded to a house fire in the Den Hill area in Montgomery County. Firefighters say the call came in just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday and the following crews were dispatched:. Elliston Volunteer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

$19k in cigarettes stolen from Pulaski County tobacco shop

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a smash-and-grab at a tobacco shop. Investigators say about $19,000 worth of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes was stolen. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Work underway to assess Fries Theatre water damage

FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - A burst water pipe in the Fries Theatre’s ceiling left a pool of water in the theatre Monday. By the time the water line break had been discovered Monday evening, there were already a few inches of standing water in the theatre. “The sprinkler burst...
FRIES, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski getting ready for trash service change

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
PULASKI, VA
Lootpress

Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
supertalk929.com

Pulaski County deputies searching for tobacco store bandits

The Pulaski County, VA Sheriff’s Office says a local tobacco store was broken into this week, and the suspects made away with around $19,000 in cigarettes. According to a surveillance video posted to social media by the department, two adults can be seen breaking into the store, and bagging up dozens of cartons of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes into large trash bags.
lootpress.com

Beckley’s ‘The Water Store’ closes after water supply depleted

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County is beginning to see the economic effects of an ongoing going water outage affecting the general area. Beckley’s ‘The Water Store’ along Robert C. Byrd Drive closed up shop early Tuesday afternoon, citing lack of availability of any remaining water or water containers.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Water update from Cool Ridge, Flat Top Public Service District

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Water issues continue to impact customers in Raleigh County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service released the following statement, “We were able to gain water in the Cool Ridge tank and opened up Ghent late last night. During the hours of 3 AM and […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Buchanan County PSA asks customers to conserve water

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Buchanan County PSA is asking customers to use water ‘only when necessary,’ a release from the company stated on Thursday. According to the release, PSA asked customers to no longer keep their water dripping, but asked users to conserve water over the next few days. The notice is reportedly […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WDTV

Police warn of consequences for driving impaired on New Year’s

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police in the two Virginias are on a mission to save lives so they’re warning drivers not to get behind the wheel if they’re impaired. Heading into the new year police say people who plan to drink should also plan not to drive. Lieutenant Adam Ballard with the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program says there’s no sugarcoating the fact every impaired driver could become a killer in an instant.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox

We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
PULASKI, VA

