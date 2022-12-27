Read full article on original website
Highland to close for site reinterpretation work
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- James Monroe Highland will be closed for much of January, getting ready for the next phase of its site reinterpretation. According to a release, the presidential site will be closed between Jan. 1 and Jan. 20 for work on several interior spaces. “Our next...
AHS students collect thousands of menstrual products in less than two weeks
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One in five girls miss a day of school because they don't have menstrual products, and two Albemarle High School students are working to change that. AHS senior Weining Ding and sophomore Avery Bruen started empowerHER two weeks ago. They collect menstrual products to...
Wheelin' Sportsmen Hunt held to cut deer population
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Department of Parks and Recreation teams up with a wheelchair sporting group, the Wheelin' Sportsmen, for a hunt in Pleasant Grove Park on Thursday. Thursday's event marked the sixth annual Wheelin' Sportsman Hunt. Four licensed hunters turned out Thursday. Director of...
Grant funding to support local food producers
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three localities in this area are getting grants supporting farms and food producers. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the recipients of funding from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Infrastructure Grant Program on Thursday. According to a release, this is the largest-ever award...
Final days before plastic bag tax goes into effect
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --On Sunday, Albemarle County and Charlottesville’s plastic bag taxes go into effect. Stores that offer plastic bags at checkout may still use them, but customers will need to pay five cents for each bag they use. The money from this new tax will go...
UVA responds to graduate student workers, says it's a processing error
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this week, University of Virginia graduate student workers took to social media to demand UVA "cut the checks" after some didn't get their December stipend. Crystalina Peterson, a graduate student in history, didn't get hers. "It's sitting there, it's available to us, but we...
Bitter cold resulted in increase in calls to ECC
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- During the winter months, it’s normally very busy for first responders, due to cooking fires, fires involving holiday decorations, slick road conditions and more. But the recent bitter cold resulted in a big jump in calls for help. The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center...
New Year's Eve events in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone getting ready to ring in the new year will have plenty of events to choose from in Charlottesville that involve great food, beer, and the company of friends. First, Dairy Market is hosting a New Year’s bash that includes a DJ, a cover band,...
Woman arrested for embezzling from BSA troop
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been arrested for embezzling money from a Boy Scouts of America troop. Michelle Clark was responsible for the funds of BSA Troop 1171 in Remington. She has been accused of misappropriating funds after investigators...
Businesses shut down after pipes burst during cold weather
CROZET, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A brutal winter storm resulted in freezing temperatures across the country, and numerous businesses were forced to close their doors over the Christmas holiday. A water main break at the Piedmont Place in Crozet on Christmas evening left five businesses flooded. Currently, there is no...
ACPD escorts former officer to be laid to rest
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Albemarle County may have seen a special escort involving a lot of police vehicles and even a local fire truck. The Albemarle County Police Department escorted the body of Greene County Investigator Lonnie Tuthill to Ruckersville on Wednesday morning. He passed away...
Virginia Lottery announces has sold out of New Year's Raffle tickets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At 9:23 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced it had sold its last ticket for Virginia’s New Year Millionaire Raffle. At Market Street Cafe, workers said they had sold two tickets right before that announcement came out. “People are buying it like crazy. $20...
Health clouds UVA outlook heading into ACC play
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- In the preseason Tony Bennett said the key for Virginia was finding their identity, but after recent losses the Cavaliers had to do some searching for that identity. "Trying to find our identity and getting back to what we do and just getting back out...
