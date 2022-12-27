ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

More Wisconsin Residents Turning to Food Pantries

(By Bridgit Bowden, Wisconsin Public Radio) With inflation pushing up the price of groceries, more people in Wisconsin are turning to food pantries for help. According to Bridgit Bowden with Wisconsin Public Radio, the cost of food at home has gone up 12.4 percent since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. Suzanne Becker is the executive director of Feed My People Food Bank, which serves 14 counties in west central Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
QSR Web

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

What to do if your flight gets canceled

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Belleville community mourns loss of teacher. Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST. |. A Belleville community is...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
UPMATTERS

Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state

MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
MASON, WI
FOX 28 Spokane

Wisconsin radio magnate Duey ‘Duke’ Wright dies age 83

A Green Bay radio magnate who built Midwest Communications into a multistate operation has died. According to an obituary from Lyndahl Funeral Home, Duey “Duke” Wright passed away on Dec. 21 at age 83. He moved to Green Bay in 1976, expanding Midwest Communications to more than 80 radio stations in nine states. Before his death, Wright was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame for “running a sound business, serving the communities of his radio stations and having fun every step of the way,” according to a video on the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum’s website.
GREEN BAY, WI
boreal.org

Potential winter storm

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
DULUTH, MN

