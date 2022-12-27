Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Fox11online.com
Exotic animal discovery in Northeast Wisconsin lake tops most-viewed stories of 2022
(WLUK) -- It was a busy 2022 at fox11online.com, with the Northeast Wisconsin community turning to us for Balanced News and Severe Weather Coverage. Our website and the FOX 11 News App are on pace to receive more than 95 million page views by the end of the year. But...
wizmnews.com
New insect, new Kwik Trip, and Hokah crash among highest internet searches for WIZM fans in 2022
An invasive insect and a popular Wisconsin comedian were hot topics for people who visited the WIZM News webpage in 2022. An analysis of searches to the website showed that the most-searched single topic, with over 14,000 hits, was the July discovery that a bug called the spotted lanternfly had arrived in Iowa.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cwbradio.com
More Wisconsin Residents Turning to Food Pantries
(By Bridgit Bowden, Wisconsin Public Radio) With inflation pushing up the price of groceries, more people in Wisconsin are turning to food pantries for help. According to Bridgit Bowden with Wisconsin Public Radio, the cost of food at home has gone up 12.4 percent since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. Suzanne Becker is the executive director of Feed My People Food Bank, which serves 14 counties in west central Wisconsin.
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
Evers issues more than 100 additional pardons, bringing total to 774
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned an additional 171 people, bringing his total to 774 since taking office four years ago. Wisconsin’s constitution gives the governor the power to pardon anyone convicted of a crime within the state. Pardons work as “an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends...
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
wpr.org
'It was complicated': Professors explain the history and enforcement of abortion in Wisconsin
Historical analyses of abortion vary widely. Depending on what you read, abortion in early America was commonplace, safe, legal and accepted — or it was dangerous and uncommon. The abortion history debate was elevated this summer when the United States Supreme Court's majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s...
nbc15.com
What to do if your flight gets canceled
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Belleville community mourns loss of teacher. Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST. |. A Belleville community is...
UPMATTERS
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
FOX 28 Spokane
Wisconsin radio magnate Duey ‘Duke’ Wright dies age 83
A Green Bay radio magnate who built Midwest Communications into a multistate operation has died. According to an obituary from Lyndahl Funeral Home, Duey “Duke” Wright passed away on Dec. 21 at age 83. He moved to Green Bay in 1976, expanding Midwest Communications to more than 80 radio stations in nine states. Before his death, Wright was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame for “running a sound business, serving the communities of his radio stations and having fun every step of the way,” according to a video on the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum’s website.
boreal.org
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
Wisconsin teen survives shark attack, goes on to win WIAA swimming title
In swimming, it takes plenty of laps and monotonous work. All for the possibility of a huge roar as Lucy Art won the WIAA State Swimming 50 Free Title.
