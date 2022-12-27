ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

WKYT 27

Kentucky women’s basketball team comes up short at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Robyn Benton scored 22 points and Jada Walker had 15 but a late rally came up just short as the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost at Missouri 74-71 on Thursday night. Blair Green had 13 points for the Cats and Maddie Scherr had 11 points,...
LEXINGTON, KY
scoopswithdannymac.com

Bernie: Thanks To Coach Dennis Gates, It’s Fun To Care About Mizzou Basketball Again.

Welcome to Mizzou Arena, Kentucky. Welcome to the Gates of Hell. As in the Dennis Gates of Hell. In a frolicsome, joyous Wednesday night in CoMo, Missouri left visiting Kentucky thunderstruck with an 89-75 thrashing that turned into an unofficial celebration of a new era of basketball under the dynamic first-year coach Gates. The Tigers’ performance was so thoroughly impressive, it inspired ESPN’s Dick Vitale to go on Twitter after the game to call Gates “a rising star.”
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Brown’s 16 help Columbia beat Yale 62-60

NEW YORK — Avery Brown scored 16 points as Columbia beat Yale 62-60 in an Ivy League opener. Columbia led 61-57 with 35 seconds left then held on for the win. Brown shot 5 for 12 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 15 points and added five rebounds and six assists. August Mahoney led Yale with 17 points.
NEW HAVEN, CT
247Sports

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates speaks after blowout win over Kentucky

Missouri improved to 13-1 on Monday with a resounding 89-75 victory over Kentucky (8-5) in their SEC opener. The victory marks the Tigers' second win over the Wildcats in their last three games. Despite handing Kentucky its second-worst loss of the season, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said his team played just "OK."
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

More buildings on MU’s campus with reported damage from pipe bursts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Faurot Field was not the only area on the University of Missouri campus to experience damages over the weekend, according MU spokesman Christian Basi. Earlier this week, “significant damage” was reported at the football stadium on MU’s campus after pipes burst due to the extreme cold temperatures that affected Mid-Missouri. The reported The post More buildings on MU’s campus with reported damage from pipe bursts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather

TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Ice jam impacting key river that flows through mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says warmer weather over the next few days is expected to help an ice jam on the Missouri River in mid-Missouri. The NWS says the ice jam is between Glasgow and Boonville, causing record low flows at Jefferson City and at Hermann.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Strong turnout for opening of Columbia’s new Tacos4Life

The dining room and the drive-through at Columbia’s new Tacos4Life restaurant on East Green Meadows have been busy. Their three-day soft opening was earlier this month. Reporter Zola Crowder from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine says that for every meal that’s purchased at Tacos4Life, one meal is donated to a nonprofit to help feed starving children. Zola reports that during the soft opening, enough donations were raised to cover more than 35,000 meals.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia teenager has been charged and arrested in relation to an October shooting in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive near Indian Hills Park. Anthony Smith Jr., 17, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. No court date The post Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after struck by pickup

MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found

BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lawmaker wants answers about Platinum Healthcare in Mexico and Fulton

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A state lawmaker wants answers about the future of hospitals in Mexico and Fulton. In a letter dated Dec. 20, the state health department says Platinum Healthcare had exhausted all of its options when it comes to the suspension of the temporary license. State Rep. Kent Haden, of Mexico, is left with more The post Lawmaker wants answers about Platinum Healthcare in Mexico and Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO

