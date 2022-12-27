Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
WKYT 27
Kentucky women’s basketball team comes up short at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Robyn Benton scored 22 points and Jada Walker had 15 but a late rally came up just short as the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost at Missouri 74-71 on Thursday night. Blair Green had 13 points for the Cats and Maddie Scherr had 11 points,...
scoopswithdannymac.com
Bernie: Thanks To Coach Dennis Gates, It’s Fun To Care About Mizzou Basketball Again.
Welcome to Mizzou Arena, Kentucky. Welcome to the Gates of Hell. As in the Dennis Gates of Hell. In a frolicsome, joyous Wednesday night in CoMo, Missouri left visiting Kentucky thunderstruck with an 89-75 thrashing that turned into an unofficial celebration of a new era of basketball under the dynamic first-year coach Gates. The Tigers’ performance was so thoroughly impressive, it inspired ESPN’s Dick Vitale to go on Twitter after the game to call Gates “a rising star.”
abc17news.com
Local highlights and scores: Dec. 30, 2022
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Here are your local scores from Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. You can watch the highlights in the video player above.
abc17news.com
Brown’s 16 help Columbia beat Yale 62-60
NEW YORK — Avery Brown scored 16 points as Columbia beat Yale 62-60 in an Ivy League opener. Columbia led 61-57 with 35 seconds left then held on for the win. Brown shot 5 for 12 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 15 points and added five rebounds and six assists. August Mahoney led Yale with 17 points.
Watch: John Calipari, Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace Speak to Media Following Missouri Loss
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and players Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 89-75 loss to Missouri on Wednesday night in Columbia. The press conferences can be seen above: More on Kentucky's loss to Mizzou here. Game notes from the loss can ...
247Sports
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates speaks after blowout win over Kentucky
Missouri improved to 13-1 on Monday with a resounding 89-75 victory over Kentucky (8-5) in their SEC opener. The victory marks the Tigers' second win over the Wildcats in their last three games. Despite handing Kentucky its second-worst loss of the season, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said his team played just "OK."
More buildings on MU’s campus with reported damage from pipe bursts
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Faurot Field was not the only area on the University of Missouri campus to experience damages over the weekend, according MU spokesman Christian Basi. Earlier this week, “significant damage” was reported at the football stadium on MU’s campus after pipes burst due to the extreme cold temperatures that affected Mid-Missouri. The reported The post More buildings on MU’s campus with reported damage from pipe bursts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Ashcroft is confident in Boone County’s clerk regarding Columbia school board filing
Missouri’s secretary of state is closely monitoring the controversy involving this week’s attempt by outgoing State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) to file for Columbia’s school board. Basye tried to file on Tuesday at the Aslin building, but it was a district holiday and the offices were closed....
abc17news.com
Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather
TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
Missouri River dips to record low at Jefferson City
The Missouri River has reached its lowest level on record at Jefferson City thanks to an ice jam. The post Missouri River dips to record low at Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Ice jam impacting key river that flows through mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says warmer weather over the next few days is expected to help an ice jam on the Missouri River in mid-Missouri. The NWS says the ice jam is between Glasgow and Boonville, causing record low flows at Jefferson City and at Hermann.
kwos.com
Strong turnout for opening of Columbia’s new Tacos4Life
The dining room and the drive-through at Columbia’s new Tacos4Life restaurant on East Green Meadows have been busy. Their three-day soft opening was earlier this month. Reporter Zola Crowder from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine says that for every meal that’s purchased at Tacos4Life, one meal is donated to a nonprofit to help feed starving children. Zola reports that during the soft opening, enough donations were raised to cover more than 35,000 meals.
Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked an unusual crash scene Friday morning when a semi-truck hauling pigs overturned on a Miller County road. The post Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia teenager has been charged and arrested in relation to an October shooting in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive near Indian Hills Park. Anthony Smith Jr., 17, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. No court date The post Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri man dies after struck by pickup
MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
krcgtv.com
Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found
BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
Lawmaker wants answers about Platinum Healthcare in Mexico and Fulton
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A state lawmaker wants answers about the future of hospitals in Mexico and Fulton. In a letter dated Dec. 20, the state health department says Platinum Healthcare had exhausted all of its options when it comes to the suspension of the temporary license. State Rep. Kent Haden, of Mexico, is left with more The post Lawmaker wants answers about Platinum Healthcare in Mexico and Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Large police presence near Providence Road and Interstate 70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) There is a large police presence at the Interstate 70 eastbound on-ramp at Providence Road. The Boone County Joint Communications tweeted that there was a collision in the area. An ABC 17 News reporter saw several police units on both sides of the exit, including a K-9...
farmerpublishing.com
Katie Beck graduates from UM Law Enforcement Training Academy
Katie Beck graduated December 16, 2022, from the fall 2022 class of the University of Missouri Law Enforcement Training Academy. She was sworn in as an Atchison County Sheriff’s deputy by Atchison County Circuit Clerk Lorie Hall on December 20, 2022.
