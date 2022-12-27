Read full article on original website
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.
According to the ACS, at least 40 infants in New York City every year pass away from suffocation and other avoidable sleep-related injuries. On Friday, the City Administration for Children's Services (ACS) reminded parents and other caregivers of the importance of keeping infants safe while they sleep.
pix11.com
Lifestyle expert shares tasty recipes for NYE celebrations
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Surprise guests this New Year’s Eve with tasty cocktails, mocktails, and simple bites. Amy Labelle, winemaker and lifestyle expert, joined New York Living on Friday to showcase how to spruce up any gathering with festive drinks and delicious meals. Watch the video players for...
Psychologist explains how to combat seasonal affective disorder
NEW YORK (PIX11)- As the winter weather begins to settle in, this time of year can depressing for those with seasonal affective disorder or SAD. Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons. It usually starts in the fall and continues into the winter months. Thea Gallagher, a clinical […]
fox5ny.com
Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals set to strike on January 9
NEW YORK - Eight hospitals in New York City are bracing for a nurses' strike beginning January 9. The union that represents around 17,000 nurses gave management at the hospitals a 10-day notice that they plan to walk off the job if a contract is not reached by January 9.
getnews.info
Yeshiva University’s Ground-Breaking Clinical Trial Shows Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy Reduces Migraine-Related Disability
““The use of mindfulness-based treatments can change the way patients respond to pain by making it more tolerable and by making it easier to engage in meaningful activities despite symptoms, alleviating headache-related disability,” says Dr. Elizabeth Seng, Yeshiva University’s Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology Associate Professor. “This study shows that mindfulness-based techniques are a promising emerging treatment for reducing migraine-related pain and helping migraine sufferers.””
getnews.info
Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors Available Now
New York Critical Care Doctor Jeremy Barnett Launches Scholarship Fund. Applications for the Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors are now being accepted. This is a scholarship that assists in providing much-needed funds to deserving students who are focusing on the lengthy but satisfying journey of aspiring to be future medical practitioners for the upcoming generation. The scholarship is open to current university and college students pursuing a medical course as well as high school students who wish to attend a university and pursue a medical course. A star student will receive a $1000 scholarship to cover education and tuition costs. All the interested candidates must take part in a short essay contest answering the given question. Along with the essay, eligible students are requested to submit their official names, active telephone numbers, GPA, personal Bio, name of university currently enrolled in, name of high school, and the graduation date and email addresses. All the submissions should be done no later than June 15, 2023. On July 15, 2022, the star student and the scholarship winner will be announced.
pix11.com
Matchmaker shares how to avoid catfishing after viral Tiktok
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The dating scene can be exciting and also dangerous with dating scams or catfishing, people pretending to be someone else online. Samantha Coria is a New Yorker whose catfishing story went viral on Tiktok this month. She details how she traveled all the way to Spain to meet up with a guy.
Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals give 10-day strike notice
NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff. READ MORE: Potential nurses strike looming in New York as hospitals brace for influx of tripledemic casesApproximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:NewYork-PresbyterianMontefioreMount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai Morningside and WestMaimonidesBronxCareRichmond University Medical CenterFlushing Hospital Medical Center The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement. Their contracts expire Saturday.READ MORE: "We're asking to be taken care of": Nurses at 12 New York City hospitals begin voting on possible strikeThe 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Woman with End-Stage Kidney Disease Seeks Donor
An Upper West Side woman has taken to social media to find a kidney donor. Josephine Ann (JoAnn) Nova, 76, had renal carcinoma in 1998 and as a result, had to have her right kidney removed. Things have been challenging since then, but her condition became much more serious earlier this year.
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In 8 NY Counties In Latest Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in eight New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities…
harlemworldmagazine.com
Nurses Announce Strike At Mount Sinai Morningside In Harlem, Other Hospitals
NYSNA nurses at eight hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside in Harlem. Maimonides, BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center delivered 10-day notices to striking today. NYSNA will continue to bargain non-stop between now and January 9th in the hopes of reaching agreements.
Bronx mother blames illness on mold and rodent problem at her Edenwald Houses apartment
A Bronx woman claims that mold in her bathroom along with rodents scampering through her apartment are to blame for making her sick.
A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer
Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
Got Milk? Popular Cookie Chain To Open Location In Nassau County
The new year will bring a new place to get your sugar fix on Long Island. Crumbl Cookies is set to open its latest location in Levittown, according to a job posting on Salary.com. The posting is for a general manager position at a yet-to-be disclosed location in Levittown. The...
NBC New York
NYC Mom Run Over in Front of Kids Had Turned Own Pain Into Life Mission to Help Self, Others
A Queens community is reeling over the SUV attack on -- and subsequent stabbing of -- a 41-year-old self-described "confidence cultivator" and domestic abuse survivor who turned her traumatic experience into a mission to help others, along with herself. Sophia Giraldo, of Flushing, was allegedly intentionally mowed down by her...
Nurses strike possible as experts predict tripledemic spike
NEW YORK -- Thousands of nurses are days away from potentially going on strike in New York as hospitals are preparing for another influx in tripledemic cases following the holidays.Nancy Hagans is a registered nurse at Maimonides Medical Center and president of the New York State Nurses Association. The union represents 17,000 nurses across 12 private sector hospitals in New York City."Do you foresee the nurses going on strike?" CBS2's Ali Bauman asked. "It's really not up to us. It's up to the bosses," Hagans said.The union just voted overwhelmingly to go on strike if the hospitals cannot agree to a...
NY’s first legal pot shop forced to turn hundreds away as stoners flock to grand opening
New York’s first state-licensed pot shop found itself in the green Thursday, serving as many as 500 customers in just a few hours as weed lovers flocked to the grand opening in Manhattan. A massive line of eager stoners — some already smoking — waited in a massive, blocks-long line to make their first legal marijuana purchases at the Housing Works Cannabis Co. store 750 Broadway in NoHo, which fittingly opened at 4:20 p.m. sharp on Thursday. The crowds were so large that the dispensary had to turn away hundreds of other customers by the time they closed just after 7 p.m....
Where can NYC tenants in private homes report heating issues?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City tenants renting private homes or apartments can report heat and hot water issues directly to the city, according to the Housing Preservation and Development. The tenants are encouraged to call 311 to file heat or hot water complaints against landlords, the agency said. After a complaint is filed, […]
Inside The Lavish New York Trump Home Selling For $26.5 Million
Since 1878, the townhouse at 10 East 64th Street in New York City has entertained and housed noteworthy and notorious socialites in its five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Now it’s looking for a new owner since the passing of its previous occupant, Ivana Trump. The Upper East Side abode...
Staten Islanders spend more on household expenses than other New Yorkers; average utilities more than $440 monthly
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Islanders, on average, are spending more money on the 10 most common household expenses compared other New Yorkers and residents across the United States, according to a doxoPLUS analysis of local and national data. The average Staten Island resident is spending approximately 33.8% more...
