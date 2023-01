Coming off a historic 78-point blowout, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team followed that up with another high-scoring victory in Saturday’s West Coast Conference opener. The Zags (11-3, 1-0 WCC) defeated Pepperdine (7-8, 0-1) 111-88 at the McCarthey Athletic Center, marking their 74th-straight win ...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO