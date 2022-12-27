ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

lafourchegazette.com

TPSO investigating Houma shooting

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 2 men wanted in a shooting earlier this week in Houma. On Monday, TPSO's Patrol Division was called to the 7100 Block of Main Street in reference to a vehicle that crashed into a ditch on Stadium Drive as a result of gunfire.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Residential fire on Park Ave. in Houma under control; dog rescued from home

On Friday, December 30th, Bayou Cane Fire Protection District was dispatched to a residential fire in the 7300 block of Park Avenue. Crews arrived on-scene to find a single-story duplex with heavy fire showing from two sides. Two hoselines were deployed and the fire quickly brought under control. On a...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Man intentionally scalded 5-year-old after boy accidentally wet himself: JPSO

Authorities say they suspect a 5-year-old boy was intentionally scalded by a man, resulting in second- and third-degree burns, because he'd accidentally urinated on himself. Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Farran Collins, 32, of unincorporated Gretna, on Dec. 23 and booked him with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
GRETNA, LA
WWL

Fire at future Houma preschool determined to be arson

HOUMA, La. — Authorities are investigating after a fire was intentionally started at a construction site in Houma on Monday morning. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out at the future home of the Pelican Pointe Preschool in the 700 block of Enterprise Drive shortly after midnight. The Bayou Cane Fire Department extinguished the flames, but authorities say they found evidence that the fire may have been intentionally set.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

VIDEO: Suspects Sought in Shooting on Main Street in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that an investigation is being conducted into a shooting that occurred in the 7100 block of Main Street, on Monday afternoon, shortly after 5:00pm. Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes Detectives have been assigned and are actively investigating the incident. On Monday, December 26, 2022, Terrebonne...
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Suspects caught on video after shooting at car in Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Detectives are investigating a reported shooting on Main Street in Terrebonne Parish after two suspects were clearly caught on camera fleeing the scene. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Monday afternoon around 5 p.m.. Two alleged suspects reportedly shot at a passing vehicle, causing it to careen into a ditch. A nearby security camera caught the two running away from the car as it rolled to a stop.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Speed Suspected Factor in Double Fatality Crash on Leeville Toll Bridge

On December 27, 2022, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 just north of the Leeville Toll Bridge. The crash claimed the lives of 43-year-old Archie Duet Jr. and 53-year-old Guy Dupierre, both from Cut Off.
CUT OFF, LA
houmatimes.com

Wilton G “Buddy” Arnold

Wilton G “Buddy” Arnold , 67, a native of Orange, Texas and resident of Houma, died at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, December 25, 2022. A private service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his sister, Violet Menendez of Denham Springs, niece, Alicia Henry and husband Kristopher both of Denham Springs, great niece, Lexie Henry and great nephew, Kristopher Henry, Jr. both of Denham Springs.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

12-year-old runaway juvenile sought; Child’s mother also missing, wanted for questioning

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old runaway juvenile. On December 22, 2022, shortly before 4:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address in the 100 block of Brier Drive, in response to a runaway juvenile complaint. The TPSO Patrol Division made contact with the father of the juvenile and learned that his daughter allegedly left his residence on December 9, 2022, and he failed to report the incident at the time it occurred. Through further investigation, information was discovered that the juvenile has left the residence several times before, which have gone unreported. The father provided information that several days after his daughter left his residence, he contacted his daughter’s mother who confirmed that the juvenile was with her. The father provided information to deputies that identified his daughter as Griegh’anah Johnson, black female, and is described as 5 foot 4 inches, 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies also learned that Griegh’anah was last seen wearing a peach-colored romper and white tennis shoes and has a piercing in her left nostril.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Comcast releases information on Houma outage

A widespread outage by Comcast/Xfinity has cause stress for local customers since yesterday. According to Alex Horwitz, VP, Public Relations for Comcast, the outages should be resolved within a few hours today. “A house fire damaged our fiber network that runs through Houma,” shared Horwitz. “The fires caused about 250...
HOUMA, LA

