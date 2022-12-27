Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
TPSO investigating Houma shooting
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 2 men wanted in a shooting earlier this week in Houma. On Monday, TPSO's Patrol Division was called to the 7100 Block of Main Street in reference to a vehicle that crashed into a ditch on Stadium Drive as a result of gunfire.
Single-vehicle crash leaves Houma man dead
A single vehicle crash in Terrebonne Parish claims the life of a Houma man. Trooper Ross Brennan says 29-year-old Steven English was traveling at a high rate of speed on LA-315.
houmatimes.com
Residential fire on Park Ave. in Houma under control; dog rescued from home
On Friday, December 30th, Bayou Cane Fire Protection District was dispatched to a residential fire in the 7300 block of Park Avenue. Crews arrived on-scene to find a single-story duplex with heavy fire showing from two sides. Two hoselines were deployed and the fire quickly brought under control. On a...
NOLA.com
Man intentionally scalded 5-year-old after boy accidentally wet himself: JPSO
Authorities say they suspect a 5-year-old boy was intentionally scalded by a man, resulting in second- and third-degree burns, because he'd accidentally urinated on himself. Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Farran Collins, 32, of unincorporated Gretna, on Dec. 23 and booked him with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
NOLA.com
Woman executed after deadly 'cat-and-mouse game' on Metairie street, detective says
By the time a surveillance camera recorded Charlene Jarreau, desperately hiding behind a closed business on a deserted Metairie street early on Dec. 7, she'd already tried twice to escape the vehicle of her abusive ex-girlfriend, authorities say. Jarreau, 42, had been roughed up, bitten on the face and hit...
NOLA.com
Suspect accused of shooting mentally disabled man arrested after car chase: JPSO
A Marrero man wanted for allegedly shooting a mentally disabled victim was arrested following a car chase on the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Joseph Dee, 21, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
Fire at future Houma preschool determined to be arson
HOUMA, La. — Authorities are investigating after a fire was intentionally started at a construction site in Houma on Monday morning. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out at the future home of the Pelican Pointe Preschool in the 700 block of Enterprise Drive shortly after midnight. The Bayou Cane Fire Department extinguished the flames, but authorities say they found evidence that the fire may have been intentionally set.
NOLA.com
Fugitive in molestation case arrested before boarding flight at New Orleans airport
A fugitive wanted in connection with a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office molestation investigation was arrested at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport before he boarded a flight, according to authorities. Javier Ribon Bautista, 36, of Gretna, was booked Dec. 23 with two counts of molestation of a juvenile under the...
Houma man killed after being ejected from vehicle
A Houma man is dead after crashing his car in Terrebonne Parish. It happened shortly after midnight on Thursday on Highway 315 near Hidalgo Drive.
houmatimes.com
VIDEO: Suspects Sought in Shooting on Main Street in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that an investigation is being conducted into a shooting that occurred in the 7100 block of Main Street, on Monday afternoon, shortly after 5:00pm. Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes Detectives have been assigned and are actively investigating the incident. On Monday, December 26, 2022, Terrebonne...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Suspects caught on video after shooting at car in Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - Detectives are investigating a reported shooting on Main Street in Terrebonne Parish after two suspects were clearly caught on camera fleeing the scene. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Monday afternoon around 5 p.m.. Two alleged suspects reportedly shot at a passing vehicle, causing it to careen into a ditch. A nearby security camera caught the two running away from the car as it rolled to a stop.
2 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish
Two people are dead after a triple-car crash in Lafourche Parish. It happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 1 north of the Leeville Toll Bridge around 4:00 p.m.
NOLA.com
Former Athlos Academy teacher accused of tickling, trying to kiss male student
A former educator at Athlos Academy of Jefferson Parish was arrested and booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile, accused of trying to kiss a student, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Tokeby Mixon, 35, of Harvey, was taken into custody Dec. 21, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office...
houmatimes.com
Speed Suspected Factor in Double Fatality Crash on Leeville Toll Bridge
On December 27, 2022, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 just north of the Leeville Toll Bridge. The crash claimed the lives of 43-year-old Archie Duet Jr. and 53-year-old Guy Dupierre, both from Cut Off.
houmatimes.com
Wilton G “Buddy” Arnold
Wilton G “Buddy” Arnold , 67, a native of Orange, Texas and resident of Houma, died at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, December 25, 2022. A private service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his sister, Violet Menendez of Denham Springs, niece, Alicia Henry and husband Kristopher both of Denham Springs, great niece, Lexie Henry and great nephew, Kristopher Henry, Jr. both of Denham Springs.
houmatimes.com
12-year-old runaway juvenile sought; Child’s mother also missing, wanted for questioning
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old runaway juvenile. On December 22, 2022, shortly before 4:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address in the 100 block of Brier Drive, in response to a runaway juvenile complaint. The TPSO Patrol Division made contact with the father of the juvenile and learned that his daughter allegedly left his residence on December 9, 2022, and he failed to report the incident at the time it occurred. Through further investigation, information was discovered that the juvenile has left the residence several times before, which have gone unreported. The father provided information that several days after his daughter left his residence, he contacted his daughter’s mother who confirmed that the juvenile was with her. The father provided information to deputies that identified his daughter as Griegh’anah Johnson, black female, and is described as 5 foot 4 inches, 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies also learned that Griegh’anah was last seen wearing a peach-colored romper and white tennis shoes and has a piercing in her left nostril.
Watch it: Power pole down at Causeway and West Esplanade
Jefferson Parish Councilman at Large, Scott Walker is helping to get the word out about a power pole down at Causeway and West Esplanade in Metairie.
Former Louisiana teacher arrested on charges of molesting students
According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Kyle Aucoin-Melohn allegedly had inapprorpiate sexual contact with a student at Destrehan High School and is accused of molesting male students.
Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
houmatimes.com
Comcast releases information on Houma outage
A widespread outage by Comcast/Xfinity has cause stress for local customers since yesterday. According to Alex Horwitz, VP, Public Relations for Comcast, the outages should be resolved within a few hours today. “A house fire damaged our fiber network that runs through Houma,” shared Horwitz. “The fires caused about 250...
