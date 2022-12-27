Read full article on original website
Unraveling Your Traveling: A day of recovery after a week of chaos for Southwest Airlines
1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
DOT: Training pits at HNL, Kahului airport contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation confirmed Thursday that soil and groundwater at Honolulu’s Airport is contaminated with so-called forever chemicals. The contamination of PFAS chemicals was found at a former training pit where toxic firefighting foam (AFFF) was used. State firefighters stopped training with AFFF in 2021....
‘Don’t be that person’: Grieving families plea for sober New Year’s driving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families who’ve lost a loved one to a drunk driver have a message for New Year revelers: Think of them and their pain before getting behind the wheel this New Year’s weekend. It will be Shayna Park’s second New Year without her big sister Azalia....
‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious
KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
Ala Moana Blvd. accident prompts road closure
A road closure has been announced by Honolulu City and County.
Police warn against fireworks watching on the freeway
Honolulu Police Department Captain James Slayter said he is thankful last year’s stalling on the freeways to watch the fireworks did not result in any major accidents.
A warning from HPD: Officers will ticket, tow vehicles that stop on freeway to watch fireworks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers will ticket and tow vehicles that stop on freeways to watch fireworks this New Year’s Eve. The department says there will be a zero tolerance policy, adding it’s the most dangerous place you can take your family. Come midnight, a roar of...
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
Lanikai parking restrictions in place for New Year’s Eve weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lanikai is always crowded over New Year’s weekend with people seeking to visit family and friends or enjoy the beautiful scenery from beaches. To help ease the pain, parking restrictions kick in at Lanikai on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.and it will continue through mid-January to help reduce traffic congestion related to construction in the area.
New law extends license renewal period for seniors beginning in 2023
A slew of new state laws are set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — including Act 159, which extends the renewal period from two years to four years for residents between 72 and 79 years old. On Oʻahu, the new law would benefit more than 75,000...
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls. At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. ‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach...
Multiple agencies work to free honu trapped between boulders on Kauai
Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022. First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 29, 2022) Updated: 4 hours ago. |
‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
Coast Guard works to crackdown on illegal firework shipments as aerials still rampant
Foodland discontinuing stamp cards, transitioning to new rewards program
250 points can get you a free deli meal and a thousand points can get you a $25 Foodland gift card.
Police, military respond to report of grenade found at Bellows Beach
IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022. From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Watch “This is...
HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022
We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze in Downtown Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at a building in Downtown Honolulu early Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from a small maintenance shed, adjacent to an 8-story commercial building. Firefighters quickly put out the flames...
Teen bicyclist in serious condition, struck by vehicle
Paramedics and EMTs administered advanced life support to the patient and he was then treated and transported to the hospital in serious condition.
