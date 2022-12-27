Read full article on original website
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
NFL Draft QB rankings after Bryce Young’s elite Sugar Bowl performance
By playing in the Sugar Bowl, Bryce Young bet on himself, and likely improved his already-high NFL Draft stock with an incredible performance. Bryce Young completed 15-of-21 passes for 321 yards, and had five total touchdowns on Saturday against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Young is in a battle with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to be the top player at his position taken. Considering the value of QBs in the NFL, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Young or Stroud — whoever emerges victorious in that battle through Pro Days and the NFL Combine — as the No. 1 overall selection. As of right now, that pick belongs to the Houston Texans.
NFL finally punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones for pattern of dirty play
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined for multiple unnecessary roughness violations, including his low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple. Mac Jones didn’t escape punishment for his actions during the Patriots loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve. The NFL levied a fine against the quarterback, docking him $23,976...
Disastrous ‘Michigan Special’ gets roasted by Eagles and CFB fans alike
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh called a timeout just to call an outdated trick play on fourth down. The ‘Michigan Special’ was rightly roasted. Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines gave TCU life. The Wolverines had a chance to score on their opening drive, but on a fourth-and-goal inside...
Steve Sarkisian under fire for wildly overreacting to being touched in Alamo Bowl pregame
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian flexes his inner MC Hammer by screaming “U Can’t Touch This!” at poor Headphone Guy. Headphone Guy made a GOB Bluth huge mistake touching Steve Sarkisian at the Alamodome. Not only is Texas still not back, but no touching is to be...
Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team beat Kentucky 21-0 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday to finish the season a very respectable 8-5. That’s impressive considering just how brutal their offense was this season. Iowa averaged 17.4 points per game this season (123rd of 131), while their defense allowed 14.4 points per game (6th... The post Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers mock draft: 3 Steelers targets playing in the College Football Playoff
The Pittsburgh Steelers should be watching the College Football Playoff closely on Saturday, as the NFL Draft isn’t far away. The Steelers still have a slim chance at making the playoffs, but Pittsburgh’s front office is always a step ahead. Expect Omar Khan and Co. to have an eye on the College Football Playoff, as there are plenty of NFL Draft prospects playing for one of Georgia, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan on Saturday night.
