Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Didn't Trigger Concussion Protocol, per Investigation
A joint investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not show any signs that would have triggered the league's concussion protocol in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL and NFLPA...
Bleacher Report
Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Alabama After Bowl Game
For the 15th straight year, Alabama has collected 10-plus victories and dropped no more than three games. The 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl wrapped up the Crimson Tide's season at 11-2. For about 96 percent of FBS programs, that's a fine season. Relative to Bama standards,...
Russell Wilson Says Broncos Coaching Job Is ‘Special’
Denver is 4–11 and contractually tied to its quarterback through 2028.
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues
The longtime college football analyst gave his opinion on Saturday’s College GameDay.
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was ‘lukewarm’ on Derek Carr, influenced benching
The Las Vegas Raiders closed the door on the Derek Carr era, benching their long-time starting quarterback after nine seasons.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured
The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
Bleacher Report
6 NFL Players on Defense Ending 2022 Season on an Unexpected Hot Streak
No matter whether a team is destined for the NFL playoffs or hurtling toward the offseason, it's exciting to watch an unexpected breakout player emerge. Earlier in the week, we highlighted six offensive players on a late-season hot streak. Now, it's the defense's turn. While each choice is subjective, the...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Ruled Out vs. Falcons With Knee Injury
The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will not play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a knee injury. Hopkins had been listed as questionable on the Cards' injury report after not practicing Friday. The 4-11 Cardinals have little to play for over the...
Bleacher Report
Paris Johnson Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Ohio State OT
— Very good athletic ability with light feet, fluid movement skills and the ability to retain his balance and recover out of compromising positions. — Proficient run-blocker with the footwork and leverage to consistently fit, control, steer and sustain blocks while being a weapon on the move off of combo blocks, cut-offs and screens.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
This year, a few rookies will help fantasy football managers win leagues. One quarterback has emerged with consistent production over the past month and a wide receiver has peaked just in time for the championship round. Meanwhile, a preseason standout may have a chance to come up big in the clutch.
Bleacher Report
Peter Skoronski NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Northwestern OT
— Consistently times the snap and explodes out of his stance to gain proper depth and spacing in his pass set and beat rushers to the spot. — Very good foot quickness with fluid and balanced footwork to mirror and expand his landmarks against wider alignments while redirecting smoothly to cover up counters inside.
Bleacher Report
Mike Morris NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan DL
– Great size and strength for an NFL defensive end, and he has some pop in his hands to lock out offensive tackles one-on-one. Solid hand placement when taking on blocks too. – Physical at the point of attack and sets the edge pretty easily with his upper-body strength. –...
Bleacher Report
Nolan Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Georgia Edge
— On passing downs, he times up the snap well and has good acceleration off the ball to win with speed. — Works to get to square during the stem phase of a rush to give himself a two-way go and has a nice hesitation/skip move to win around the edge.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Week 17 Scenarios, Standings and Predictions
Two Week 17 games could shift the entire dynamic of the AFC playoff picture. The Buffalo Bills will put their No. 1 spot in the conference on the line against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Buffalo must keep winning to hold on to home-field advantage. Cincinnati is playing for...
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Alabama QB
— Above-average athleticism and explosiveness. Twitchy yet smooth in the pocket. Dangerous scrambler. — Flexible mechanics. Finds ways to get the ball out comfortably no matter the angle. — Good accuracy, especially in rhythm. Leads receivers well. Flashes ability to throw away from coverage and defenders. — Fearless under pressure...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Week 17 got underway on Thursday night as the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans battled in the Thursday Night Football finale. Tennessee might have set a few fantasy managers back by sitting several starters, including star running back Derrick Henry. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was also inactive for the...
Bleacher Report
BJ Ojulari NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for LSU EDGE
— Accelerates off the ball well and has quick run-pass transitions versus play action. — Sets up his pass-rushing moves well during the stem phase by using a skip/hesitation step or stemming to the inside to set up an outside move and vice versa. — Has a wide array of...
Bleacher Report
Peyton Manning Says He Isn't Interested in Coaching After Broncos Fired Hackett
Peyton Manning was the quarterback for the Denver Broncos the last time they made the playoffs, but he won't be returning to the team as a head coach to save them. Speaking to Adam Glyn (h/t TMZ Sports), Manning was asked about the possibility he would move into the coaching ranks with the Broncos after Nathaniel Hackett was fired.
Bleacher Report
Isaiah Foskey NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Notre Dame Edge
— Physical at the point of attack and takes on blocks with good leverage out of a two-point stance to help set the edge. — Solid strength to win as a power rusher with a one-arm stab move or a bull rush, and he's shown a nice rip move as a counter off of the bull rush that he can win with if he starts working to get on an edge.
