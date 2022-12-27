Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Madera, Mariposa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 20:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Madera; Mariposa .Moderate to heavy rain has fallen in this area over the last 24 hours and will continue through later tonight. Ponding and debris, such as mud, trees and rocks, falling onto roadways have been reported by CHP. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Madera and Mariposa. * WHEN...Until midnight PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 711 PM PST, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Yosemite South Entrance, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite National, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa, Metcalf Gap, Ahwahnee, Wawona Campground, Jerseydale, Fish Camp, Wawona Visitor Center, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, Bass Lake Ranger District, Batterson, El Portal, Badger Pass Ranger Station, Bridalveil Creek Campground and Poison Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Northern Monterey Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The Bay Area and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including along San Francisco Bay shorelines during high tide Saturday morning. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Increased potential for shallow mudslides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Ongoing rain and water runoff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
