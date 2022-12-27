Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
New Year's Eve live event: Eastchester, NY 10709Bassey BYEastchester, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Milford Mayor Blake Announces Christmas Tree Pickup Schedule, Recycling of Christmas Trees is Encouraged
The Milford Public Works Department will pick up Christmas trees again this year. However, Mayor Benjamin G. Blake is encouraging residents to recycle their trees. Anyone wishing to recycle trees can bring them to the Walnut Beach or Tri-Beach Parking Lots on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Department of Public Works will be there to chip the trees.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Christmas Tree Recycling
All trees will be mulched and spread on New Canaan Nature Center trails. Christmas Tree drop off December 31st to January 8th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at The Steve Benko Pool parking lot in Waveny Park. * Trees need to be free of all lights and ornaments. *...
hamlethub.com
Your friends at Ridgefield HamletHub wish you a spectacular new year!
Wishing you a new year full of love, happiness, peace, and prosperity. May this year give you the opportunity to follow your dreams, love like there is no tomorrow, and smile unconditionally!. "We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves....
hamlethub.com
City of Danbury Christmas Tree Pick-Up Schedule
The City of Danbury will begin picking up live Christmas trees on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Residents must place their live trees curbside for pick-up. Please note that everything must be removed from the tree in order for it to be picked up. We will not accept trees containing decorations, tinsel, lights, tree stands, plastic bags, or other items.
hamlethub.com
Town of Darien Christmas Tree Pick-up Information
The Darien Department of Public Works will conduct its annual Christmas tree pick-up program. For the schedule of pick up locations and dates, click here. Christmas Trees must be at the curb by the first morning of the scheduled pick-up. Christmas Tree pick-up is conducted on public...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield HamletHub's Twenty-two Most Read Stories of 2022, Topping It Off Is SPHERE's The Greatest Showman!
Joyful anticipation of what’s to come, and appreciation for what was, mixed with some good-riddance join forces as 2022 comes to a close. The New Year is a time of celebration and reflection. Thank you for reading, commenting, and submitting stories (and trusting us to tell them). Here, we...
Two Kids, Adults Fall Through Ice At Skating Pond In Allendale
Two child skaters who fell through the ice and two adults who went in to rescue them at the Celery Farm in Allendale checked out OK afterward, authorities said.Fortunately, the skating pond isn't too deep in that area, Allendale Police Chief Michael Dillon said.The 9-year-old girl and 6-year-old bo…
hamlethub.com
Red Cross helps three Stamford families after fire on Atlantic Street
The American Red Cross is helping three families – seven adults – nine children after a fire yesterday on Atlantic St, Stamford. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families' immediate needs. Responders included: Frank Cassella, Emily Lowenthal-Cassella, Cheryl Engels, Jose Medeiros and Kathy Wong. The Red...
hamlethub.com
Lifelong Ridgefield resident Irene (Baxter) Scala, 91, has died
Irene (Baxter) Scala, age 91, of Ridgefield, died peacefully at home on December 27, 2022. Irene is survived by her husband, Carl Scala, of Ridgefield, four children Claudia (Dave) of Wilson, NC; John (Kim) of Ridgefield; Elizabeth Dietle (John) of Middletown and Nancy of Fairfield, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Paul.
Several rounds of gunfire hit car, businesses in Ansonia shooting
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A car was hit by gunfire and several rounds went into local businesses during a shooting in Ansonia on Grove Street Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Bridge Street between West Main Street and Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. While police said the […]
Bridgeport Restaurant To Close In Coming Days, Plans Announced For New Location
A Bridgeport restaurant is set to close in the coming days, but owners say it won't be the last time you hear from them. The owners of Ten20 in Bridgeport said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that they are not renewing the restaurant's lease for the new year.
darientimes.com
7 construction projects in the Stamford/Greenwich area to watch in 2023: 'It all will be worth it'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction is booming in Greenwich, Stamford and the surrounding areas. It’s not just apartment buildings either. Big projects are underway — many with completion dates earmarked for 2023 — that can mean more dollars in city and town coffers.
ctexaminer.com
Hispanic Community Rallies as Greenwich Man Still Free After Hit-and-Run Deaths in Stamford
That is the message from members of Stamford’s Hispanic community who walked from city hall to police headquarters Wednesday evening calling for justice in the hit-and-run deaths of Giovani Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano. Both were 25-year-old Stamford residents killed Dec. 3 at Washington Boulevard and Main Street...
Look Inside: New England Stone Castle for Sale is Your Chance to Live Like Royalty
Have you ever wondered what it'd be like to upgrade your home? What about dreaming about multi-million dollar luxury properties with pools and other wild features?. Now, take that one step further, because there is an epic castle for sale in New England that will make your home living fit for a king or queen.
Bridgeport area sees continued trend of scary events with gas station robbery
Bridgeport police say the Valero Station on Huntington Turnpike was robbed by two men around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say the men took $5,000 in cash from both registers.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
ID Released For Fairfield County Man Killed After SUV Plunges Into Harbor On Christmas Eve
Police have released the identity of a 33-year-old Fairfield County man whose vehicle plunged into an icy harbor on Christmas Eve.Bridgeport resident Jamal Gordon died during the early morning hours on Saturday, Dec. 24 after his BMW SUV left the roadway and landed in Bridgeport Harbor, said Capt. …
Ridgefield Woman Charged With DUI, Operating Without License At School In Wilton
A Fairfield County woman was busted for an alleged DUI at a school after police were alerted to a woman that was intoxicated. Jolene Matthews, age 46, of Ridgefield, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Cider Mill School at 240 School Road. According to Lt. Gregg Phillipson, of...
hamlethub.com
Noice to residents regarding Redding Town Hall
On December 25, 2022 a sprinkler head burst in the Health Department and flooded the entire Town Hall. Damage control and clean-up has been ongoing, but Town Hall will remain closed until repairs are complete and it is safe for staff and residents to be in the building. In the meantime, Town Hall staff is working remotely and can be reached by email or by phone. Messages are being forwarded and will be checked throughout the day.
'A Dream For Me': High School Senior From Fairfield County To Join Division I Team
A talented senior from a high school in Fairfield County will play for a Division I women's equestrian team in college. Bethel resident Emily Clee, a senior at the Wooster School in Danbury, will join Auburn University's Divison I women's equestrian team after she graduates, according to Woost…
Comments / 0