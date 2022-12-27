ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford Mayor Blake Announces Christmas Tree Pickup Schedule, Recycling of Christmas Trees is Encouraged

The Milford Public Works Department will pick up Christmas trees again this year. However, Mayor Benjamin G. Blake is encouraging residents to recycle their trees. Anyone wishing to recycle trees can bring them to the Walnut Beach or Tri-Beach Parking Lots on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Department of Public Works will be there to chip the trees.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Christmas Tree Recycling

All trees will be mulched and spread on New Canaan Nature Center trails. Christmas Tree drop off December 31st to January 8th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at The Steve Benko Pool parking lot in Waveny Park. * Trees need to be free of all lights and ornaments. *...
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

City of Danbury Christmas Tree Pick-Up Schedule

The City of Danbury will begin picking up live Christmas trees on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Residents must place their live trees curbside for pick-up. Please note that everything must be removed from the tree in order for it to be picked up. We will not accept trees containing decorations, tinsel, lights, tree stands, plastic bags, or other items.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Darien Christmas Tree Pick-up Information

The Darien Department of Public Works will conduct its annual Christmas tree pick-up program. For the schedule of pick up locations and dates, click here.  Christmas Trees must be at the curb by the first morning of the scheduled pick-up.  Christmas Tree pick-up is conducted on public...
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Red Cross helps three Stamford families after fire on Atlantic Street

The American Red Cross is helping three families – seven adults – nine children after a fire yesterday on Atlantic St, Stamford. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families' immediate needs. Responders included: Frank Cassella, Emily Lowenthal-Cassella, Cheryl Engels, Jose Medeiros and Kathy Wong. The Red...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Lifelong Ridgefield resident Irene (Baxter) Scala, 91, has died

Irene (Baxter) Scala, age 91, of Ridgefield, died peacefully at home on December 27, 2022. Irene is survived by her husband, Carl Scala, of Ridgefield, four children Claudia (Dave) of Wilson, NC; John (Kim) of Ridgefield; Elizabeth Dietle (John) of Middletown and Nancy of Fairfield, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Paul.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Several rounds of gunfire hit car, businesses in Ansonia shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A car was hit by gunfire and several rounds went into local businesses during a shooting in Ansonia on Grove Street Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Bridge Street between West Main Street and Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. While police said the […]
ANSONIA, CT
hamlethub.com

Noice to residents regarding Redding Town Hall

On December 25, 2022 a sprinkler head burst in the Health Department and flooded the entire Town Hall. Damage control and clean-up has been ongoing, but Town Hall will remain closed until repairs are complete and it is safe for staff and residents to be in the building. In the meantime, Town Hall staff is working remotely and can be reached by email or by phone. Messages are being forwarded and will be checked throughout the day.
REDDING, CT

