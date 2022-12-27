ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU: Cleanup continues after waterline break at Buccaneer Ridge Apartments

By Josh Smith
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cleanup continues at an East Tennessee State University (ETSU) student housing complex after a waterline break Monday.

Monday night, ETSU said a waterline ruptured at the Buccaneer Ridge Apartments during extreme cold over Christmas weekend.

Water leak relocates 3 Buc Ridge student residents

Leaking water damaged ten units, impacting 15 student residents.

ETSU says three students were relocated.

On Tuesday, ETSU spokesperson Jess Vodden said the leak had been contained, and the initial cleanup was complete.

Repairs are set to be complete in all but two units by tomorrow, Vodden said. She described damage to personal property as “minimal” and said students are receiving help filing claims for reimbursements.

