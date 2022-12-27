Read full article on original website
India-based Online Trading Platform Upstox Reports Steady Business Growth
Puneet Maheshwari, Director at Upstox, which supports powerful investing and trading made simple, and claims to be trusted by Indian consumers, reveals that Upstox is “an online trading app for Demat Account, Share Market, MF, IPO with 10 million+ customers.”. Backed by Ratan Tata and venture capitalists such as...
European Investment Platform Debitum Reports 3,547 Registered Users, €72M in Total Funding Reached
The month of November has passed under the Triple Dragon birthday anniversary sign – with many offers from Debitum‘s Loan Originators and increased activity from the investors’ side. On the 1st of December 2022, Debitum Asset-Backed Security offer “was 11, TRIPLE DRAGON had 25 underlying assets in...
EstateGuru Reports that Estonian Market Issued €5.4M Worth of Loans Last Month, Followed by Lithuania with €3.2M
EstateGuru reports that in November 2022, the Estonian market “produced €5.4M worth of loans, followed by Lithuania with €3,2M and Finland with €2.1M.”. In November of this year, the total financed amount “was €13.2M.”. EstateGuru’s core markets “performed as expected, despite the holiday season...
TRONAPP.SBS Introduces Digital Currency Cloud Mining Platform
By increasing the “popularity” of digital currency, TRONAPP.SBS launches a cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, which helps users to earn passive income. The platform aims to “offer users a unique opportunity to earn passive income from their investments in cryptocurrency mining.” This accessible cloud mining platform “ensures that users can mine cryptocurrencies in an affordable manner.”
RoRa Holdings, a Provider of Crypto-Assets, Announces Upcoming Asset Audits
RoRa Holdings, a provider of cryptocurrency assets, claims that it “commits itself to upholding the highest standards of security and transparency for investors, including a deep dedication to maintaining integrity within the cryptocurrency realm.”. RoRa Holdings, a provider of crypto-assets, announced that it will be “undergoing audits for its...
Nansen Provides Details on Funds Moving from Alameda
Funds have been on the move from Alameda Research wallets – mostly in small amounts with the majority being combined into two digital wallets prior to being sent to FixedFloat/ChangeNow. This is according to a report by Martin Lee at Nansen – a blockchain analytics firm. Alameda was the hedge fund controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried and the conduit for his taking client money from FTX which fueled the collapse of crypto exchange when it became apparent there were insufficient funds to cover redemption requests.
BNPL: Fintech Firm Sezzle to Offer Free Credit-Building to Consumers in Canada
Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL), a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution in Canada, recently announced the expansion of Sezzle Up, a consumer credit-product, into the Canadian market. For Canadians who are either credit unserved or underserved, “the lack of a credit score and any history of credit activity can create barriers to get their ﬁrst credit product, as many lenders are hesitant to extend credit to consumers without any credit history or score.”
NFTs: Gate.io’s Fraction Token Brings Liquidity, Accessibility to Non-Fungible Tokens
Gate.io, the global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of Gate.io Fraction Token, making the “most popular” NFTs more accessible and available on the market. Fraction Token on Gate.io allows traders “to buy and sell ERC-20 tokens pegged to an underlying NFT asset, enabling traders to better access and trade NFTs from the most popular collections.” Users are able to buy and sell Faction Tokens on Gate.io’s spot trading market, greatly “improving the liquidity of the NFT market.”
Dubai Chamber of Commerce Launches Fintech, Payments Business Group
Dubai Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of a new Fintech & Payments Business Group aimed at bringing together companies of all sizes “within the fintech and payments sector to encourage collegial dialogue, advocate policy change and promote the emirate as a highly competitive global commercial centre.”. The...
Increase in Online Sales Accompanied by Significant Rise in Chargebacks, New Report Reveals
Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. eCommerce sales “increased by 50.5% from 2019 to 2021,” according to an update shared by Chargebacks911. While eCommerce growth is “predicted to slow to 9.4% year over year in 2022, online sales are expected to cross the $1 trillion mark for the first time.”
Digital Asset Platform NYXEX Obtains Liquidity, Announces Launch of Exchange in 2023
NYXEX, a digital asset exchange that claims it is poised to streamline the industry, is pleased to announce that it has obtained the necessary liquidity and will be launching in Spring 2023. As an emerging player in the crypto-asset space, NYXEX is committed “to providing a secure and user-friendly platform...
Stackin, a Financial Wellbeing App, Reveals its Sign-Ups Increased as Consumers Need Help with Money Management
As searches for financial wellness skyrocket, financial therapist Megan Ford offers advice to consumers on how to look after their mental health – and their money. With the news covering inflation, recession and the cost of living crisis more, it’s no wonder Americans are “feeling the financial stress.”
Cashfree Payments CEO Shares Insights on Digital Payments, BNPL, Other Fintech Trends
Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments has provided a brief evaluation of the year 2022 and the anticipated trends in 2023, with respect to fintech, digital payments, BaaS, among other sectors. Sinha noted:. “India is in a strong position to become the global leader in fintech innovation, with a...
Blockchain Gaming Firm Wemade Announces Updates to Rise of Stars, a Mobile Game
Global blockchain gaming company Wemade announced that Rise of Stars (ROS), a mobile game developed by LightCON Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Wemade Max Co., Ltd., revamped the Silthereum system on December 28, as follows. Incineration of Silther Particle to stabilize the game token market price. New roadmap for 2023...
Fintech Enfuce, Visa to Give Refugees Arriving in France Ready-to-Use Prepaid Cards
Enfuce, the Finnish cloud-native issuing and processing pioneer, has announced the launch of a pilot project with social enterprise Welcome.Place, Finnish mobile payments provider for employment benefits Epassi, and digital payments giant Visa in order “to distribute prepaid payment cards to refugees arriving in France.”. The pilot project “will...
Fintech Alviere Comments on What Organizations Should Consider When Looking for Embedded Finance, BaaS Providers
Recently, we connected with the Alviere team. They discussed licensing in the embedded finance sector. According to Alviere, licensing in embedded finance is one of the most important areas in the financial industry. As explained by Alviere, the OCC is watching banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance’s unfettered growth – as...
