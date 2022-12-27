Funds have been on the move from Alameda Research wallets – mostly in small amounts with the majority being combined into two digital wallets prior to being sent to FixedFloat/ChangeNow. This is according to a report by Martin Lee at Nansen – a blockchain analytics firm. Alameda was the hedge fund controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried and the conduit for his taking client money from FTX which fueled the collapse of crypto exchange when it became apparent there were insufficient funds to cover redemption requests.

2 DAYS AGO