Winter weather blew into the area late Thursday night just as many residents were getting ready to begin their holiday celebrations. Strong winds Thursday night toppled 17 trees onto local roadways. But on a positive note, the winds also dried up roadways, limiting the amount of ice that formed and the potential for traffic accidents, said Coweta County Fire Chief Robby Flanangan. There weren’t any more accidents than normal, he said.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO