Newnan, GA

Clayton News Daily

Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday

JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
JONESBORO, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Dog flu spreads to LifeLine Animal Project shelters

Flu season is problematic for pets as well as people. According to WebMD, veterinarians, animal shelters and kennels across the country are reporting outbreaks of canine flu also known as dog flu. “The signs of this illness in dogs are cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and reduced appetite,”...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Freezing temperatures blanket Chambers County

Below freezing temperatures descended on Chambers County along with much of the nation in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 22nd and continued unabated through Tuesday, December 27th. What has been described as a “once in a generation storm” by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, New York...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

Birth Announcements

Justin and Ashley Andrews announce the birth of a daughter, Eliza Wren Andrews, born Dec. 6, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Diane Shoemaker of Newnan. Paternal grandparents are Alvin and Eleanor Andrews of Hogansville. Bartolo. Michael Bartolo and Morgan Johnson announce the birth of a...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Harsh winter weather disrupts holiday in Coweta

Winter weather blew into the area late Thursday night just as many residents were getting ready to begin their holiday celebrations. Strong winds Thursday night toppled 17 trees onto local roadways. But on a positive note, the winds also dried up roadways, limiting the amount of ice that formed and the potential for traffic accidents, said Coweta County Fire Chief Robby Flanangan. There weren’t any more accidents than normal, he said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

The good, the bad and the bossy

It’s Christmas break for our kids, and together, they’re conducting a master class in patience – both theirs and ours. At ages 9 and 13, the bickering can be a bit much, especially for their two parents who never had siblings to contend with growing up. As...
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Kolter Homes breaks ground on Cresswind in Newnan

Kolter Homes broke ground on Cresswind at Spring Haven in Newnan, its fourth active-adult master-planned community in the Atlanta area. The community will have approximately 700 homes at full build-out and feature a new portfolio of floorplans. The builder will open a model park showcasing the new floorplans in the fourth quarter of 2023.
NEWNAN, GA
WALB 10

House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
DOUGLAS, GA
11Alive

Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Retired Carroll County firefighter battling cancer loses home in fire

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Tragedy struck the family of a retired Carroll County firefighter who is already battling cancer. A fire two days before Christmas left them homeless. His face may look familiar—the hero of a 2014 rescue operation for a little girl trapped inside a well. After 22 years as a firefighter, Clay Kierbow hung up his uniform, but he is now fighting a completely different battle.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA

