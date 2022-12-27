Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Police Warns Kroger Customers in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMoraine, OH
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on West Fork Road at North Bend
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on West Fork Road at North Bend in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
A crash with downed wires has been reported on OH-125 in Tate Township
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A crash with downed wires has been reported on OH-125 in Tate Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Pond Woods Lane in West Chester Township
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Pond Woods Lane in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
OSP and bars staying on high alert this New Year's Eve
CINCINNATI — As we ring in the new year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to drive responsibly and plan ahead. This comes as plenty of people will be out and about celebrating the end of 2022. "We are going out with a bunch of friends to...
WLWT 5
Ohio State Police search for dangerous escaped inmate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for an escaped inmate. Police said Jacob Davidson, 38, escaped Thursday around 8:20 p.m. from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital on West Broad Street. He was being held on numerous felony charges in connection with a Nov. 10 shooting...
WLWT 5
Two bald eagles spotted in the middle of snowy woods in Greater Cincinnati
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — How often do you see a bald eagle perched in the middle of a snowy woods, let alone two?. A WLWT viewer spotted two bald eagles among the snowy woods in Terrace Park. The viewer, Carl, says he was relaxing at home when he happened...
‘Devastating loss’: Victims in Ohio Turnpike pileup identified
One of the four people killed in a massive pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23, was a 37-year-old Toledo woman expecting a child. Three of the victims have been identified.
WLWT 5
Disabled vehicle cleared on south I-71/75 in Fort Wright
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking traffic on south I-71/75 in Fort Wright has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A disabled vehicle is blocking traffic on the interstate in Fort Wright, Thursday afternoon. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation...
Ohio Amber Alert: Women set trap for suspect before chance led them to missing baby
The search for five-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas started Dec. 19 when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen in Columbus.
WLWT 5
Law enforcement: Plan for safe driving if you're drinking New Year's Eve weekend
BELLEVUE, Ky. — If you're headed out for New Year's Eve this year, you won't be alone. Law enforcement on both sides of the river promise to be out in full force to crack down on drunk and impaired driving. Starting Friday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol begins a...
Fox 19
Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-month-old girl is back with her grandparents, who are her custodial guardians, two days after her biological mother and father took her out of state. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office arranged for the safe return of the baby, Valerie Lala Williams, Friday night.
WLNS
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
Paying off holiday bills: Make a plan, stick with …. As many face credit card debt from the holidays, one expert says it’s important to make a plan on how to pay it off. (Dec. 28, 2022) Financial expert on how to pay off holiday debts. As many face...
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant to close one of its six locations across the Miami Valley
Since 1979, Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant has opened doors to six locations across the Miami Valley, but one of its restaurants may soon close. The location in Centerville is up for sale, but plans to relocate are in the works. “We love this location,” Co-owner of Elsa’s, Jason Hemmert, told...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
WLWT 5
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor
CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
18 arrested in Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
The Task Force says the month-long investigation "Operation Silent Night" led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on allegations that drugs, guns and stolen property were being brought into Scioto, Ross and Pike counties to be sold.
Ohio Amber Alert boy returns home as accused abductor is scheduled to appear in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One week after going missing and being taken across state lines, baby Kason Thomas is returning home Monday. The 5-month-old twin who was taken with his brother last week was discharged from an Indianapolis hospital and on the way back with his family, DaVonte Goins, an advocate for the Thomas family, […]
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
a-z-animals.com
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
