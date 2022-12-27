Read full article on original website
El Paso’s HOME Residents Got A Free Rock-Climbing Lessons From The Climbing Spiderman
If your spidey senses are tingling right now, there’s a reason why! And it’s a good reason. You might remember last month a video went viral on social media which showed a person dressed as Spider-man scaling the side of the Chelsea Tower without any safety measures, but most importantly without any authorization.
West El Paso Johnny Carino’s Closes, But New One Set to Open
Bad news for Italian food fans. Especially those who are also west-siders in El Paso. There is now one less option to get your fresh-baked lasagna, wood-fired pizzas, and tiramisu in the Borderland. At least for now. The Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant in west El Paso on Sunland Park Drive...
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
At Elemi, fresh masa, avocado leaves, and agave are part of the mission and the menu.
whereverfamily.com
Family and Pet Getaways in Las Cruces, New Mexico
Already known for its foodie culture, outdoor recreation and agricultural traditions, Las Cruces, New Mexico, may surprise many family travelers with its countless pet-friendly attractions and experiences. A family trip to Las Cruces with the family pet allows everyone, including your furry friend, to enjoy a getaway to a fun and historic Western city.
Migrants receive warm meals from Operation Hope
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope was seen giving out warm food to migrants at the Welcome Center on Oregon St. Thursday. Operation Hope collaborated with the Rock Faith Center, providing food by L&J Cafe and Olive Garden. The Rock Faith Center said they will always find a way to work with Operation Hope […]
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
Delicious Restaurants El Pasoans Sorely Miss – Did You Eat There?
Some great restaurants have come and gone in El Paso. Here are a few that I really miss. The Back Door Lounge. It was located at the corner of Mesa and Rio Grande. They moved Downtown briefly but closed that location quickly. Best place ever for drinks and a burger or sandwich.
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is feeding migrants. The organization makes sandwiches and other food items at its headquarters. Volunteers and staff members go into areas with a heavy migrant presence to give out food. Many migrants are delayed leaving El Paso by flight cancellations or other logistical issues. The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
CBS4's top 10 most viewed stories of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It was certainly a year in which we rebounded from the pandemic, but 2022 has finally come to a close. As we look forward to 2023, we're looking back on the Top 10 stories from 2022. These are the stories that had the most...
An El Paso Christmas Tradition: Dominick the Donkey
Every holiday season, the Buzz Adams Morning Show starts getting requests for Christmas songs. No song gets MORE requests than an obscure 1960 tune called “Dominick the Donkey”. How did a little-known novelty song with an Italian flair become the number one most requested song on a rock...
Courthouse News Service
El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home
EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
El Paso businesses struggle as downtown building undergoes demolition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday Dec. 12, a fire broke out in a business located in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the city has declared the building is vulnerable, endangering the public and surrounding properties. This has also caused issues with surrounding businesses who lost significant customers due to El Paso St. being […]
Out of town fans, family face travel challenges trying to make the Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The magnitude of irregular operations with flights being cancelled leaves the question on how out-of-town fans will recover from not being able to make it to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl this year. The Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl brings in thousands of travelers each year, and as […]
KVIA
Football fans flock to the Sun Bowl as migrant crisis continues in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Thousands of football fans flock to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Last Friday, the El Paso city council extended the disaster declaration as thousands of migrants continue to enter the region. Dozens of asylum seekers are still...
A National Chain, Delicious El Paso Mexican Food & The Connection
Carlos, Mickey and Pancho - sounds like a Willie Nelson song but it's actually a true story about 2 El Paso restaurants, one local and one that went national. There used to be a Mexican restaurant here in El Paso known as Pancho's Mexican Food Buffet. It was pretty popular,...
Over 91 Thousand People Duped into thinking Ascarate Lake Looks Different
We've been bamboozled. Well, actually, if you're not from El Paso then you've been bamboozled. In a new trend taking over TikTok, you Google Earth a location and then proceed to zoom in on that exact location, all this while being accompanied to a sped up version of Aerosmith's "Dream On". Check out an example below:
El Paso News
Roxy’s Sun Bowl Forecast: Cloudy skies with seasonal temps
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Got to fill in on the evening show for the first time!. Well we are expecting some rain overnight tonight!🌂☔️ Thankfully by 5am to 6am tomorrow we should begin to dry out so no rain expected for the Sun Bowl game!🏈 🏟
HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
Views from the anchor desk: Sun Bowl is a timeless El Paso tradition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Throughout the holiday season, we hear a lot of talk about tradition. Traditional holiday meals, Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, ugly sweaters and gift giving. We all have our own traditions, and most people take these very seriously. After a tumultuous two years for the Sun Bowl football game — including […]
City responds to press conference held by migrant advocates regarding ‘offensive’ mural
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of migrant advocates based in San Antonio called an urgent press conference Thursday, Dec. 29, at Sacred Heart Church due to EPPD taking down a mural depicting the journey of migrants in Downtown El Paso. The City of El Paso has since then responded, stating that the group […]
