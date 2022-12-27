ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

whereverfamily.com

Family and Pet Getaways in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Already known for its foodie culture, outdoor recreation and agricultural traditions, Las Cruces, New Mexico, may surprise many family travelers with its countless pet-friendly attractions and experiences. A family trip to Las Cruces with the family pet allows everyone, including your furry friend, to enjoy a getaway to a fun and historic Western city.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Migrants receive warm meals from Operation Hope

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope was seen giving out warm food to migrants at the Welcome Center on Oregon St. Thursday. Operation Hope collaborated with the Rock Faith Center, providing food by L&J Cafe and Olive Garden. The Rock Faith Center said they will always find a way to work with Operation Hope […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?

I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is feeding migrants. The organization makes sandwiches and other food items at its headquarters. Volunteers and staff members go into areas with a heavy migrant presence to give out food. Many migrants are delayed leaving El Paso by flight cancellations or other logistical issues. The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBS4's top 10 most viewed stories of 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It was certainly a year in which we rebounded from the pandemic, but 2022 has finally come to a close. As we look forward to 2023, we're looking back on the Top 10 stories from 2022. These are the stories that had the most...
EL PASO, TX
Courthouse News Service

El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso businesses struggle as downtown building undergoes demolition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday Dec. 12, a fire broke out in a business located in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the city has declared the building is vulnerable, endangering the public and surrounding properties. This has also caused issues with surrounding businesses who lost significant customers due to El Paso St. being […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Sun Bowl Forecast: Cloudy skies with seasonal temps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Got to fill in on the evening show for the first time!. Well we are expecting some rain overnight tonight!🌂☔️ Thankfully by 5am to 6am tomorrow we should begin to dry out so no rain expected for the Sun Bowl game!🏈 🏟
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Views from the anchor desk: Sun Bowl is a timeless El Paso tradition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Throughout the holiday season, we hear a lot of talk about tradition. Traditional holiday meals, Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, ugly sweaters and gift giving. We all have our own traditions, and most people take these very seriously. After a tumultuous two years for the Sun Bowl football game — including […]
EL PASO, TX
