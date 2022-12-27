ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers are reportedly giving ‘serious consideration’ to not making a ‘major’ trade

All season long, the reporting around what the Los Angeles Lakers will do on the trade market has been fairly consistent: The team is only willing to move both its tradeable first-round picks if the deal makes them a contender, which is a bar most of the options that have been rumored feel unlikely to clear. That is only more true now that a combination of the front office’s continuous kicking of the can down the road, a roster constructed for a trade that never happened and injuries have led to a 14-21 record for the purple and gold.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Why Kerr believes Dubs' gritty win vs. Jazz 'feels different'

The Warriors' 112-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Wednesday night was nothing short of a complete team effort. Golden State was without veteran stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, yet found a way to escape with a win thanks to key performances from a few unlikely contributors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Jerome gives thoughtful answer how Warriors can fix road issues

The Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night, sending a sellout crowd home happy from Chase Center once again. Golden State is 3-0 on its current homestand with five more games to be played in San Francisco before the team hits the road again in mid-January. The start to the Warriors' longest homestand of the season has wiped away all bad feelings from their horrendous 1-5 road trip before the holidays and has continued a trend of their tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr calls Jerome, Lamb earning Dubs roster spots 'possible'

Steve Kerr recognizes the Warriors will have tough decisions to make on two-way players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb. Speaking with 95.7 The Game's John Dickinson and Allen Stiles on Thursday, Kerr shared his thoughts on potentially keeping both Jerome and Lamb with the squad full time. "I mean I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond reflects on GP2's journey, 'honored' to present ring

Draymond Green forever will remember Gary Payton II coming up to him after a five-point loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2021, and thanking him. Green was confused at the time, and smiles at the memory now. Payton's 10-day contract was coming to an end,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Klay, JP unveil flashy new nickname after rock band

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole both have been outstanding during the Warriors' season-long four-game winning streak. Their chemistry has been on another level lately, prompting the two players to brainstorm a nickname for their sharpshooting partnership, one that combined for 12 3-pointers and 72 points in Golden State's 118-112 comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Wiseman sprains ankle during 3-on-3, will miss Blazers game

SAN FRANCISCO -- James Wiseman can't catch a break. After finally finding his rhythm and impacting NBA games in multiple ways for the Warriors, the reserve big man was a surprise addition to Friday's injury report. He initially was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, and officially will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Gilbert Arenas On Larsa Pippen Dating Younger Men, “She Needs The Attention”

Gilbert Arenas sat down with “VLADtv” and discussed Larsa Pippen dating younger men post-split with Scottie Pippen. Larsa Pippen, former wife of Scottie Pippen, has been tied to a number of celebrities since their split. On the 48-year-old dating younger men, Gilbert Arenas recently offered his thoughts, saying that he thinks she “needs the attention.”

