silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers are reportedly giving ‘serious consideration’ to not making a ‘major’ trade
All season long, the reporting around what the Los Angeles Lakers will do on the trade market has been fairly consistent: The team is only willing to move both its tradeable first-round picks if the deal makes them a contender, which is a bar most of the options that have been rumored feel unlikely to clear. That is only more true now that a combination of the front office’s continuous kicking of the can down the road, a roster constructed for a trade that never happened and injuries have led to a 14-21 record for the purple and gold.
"Dennis is walking around eating off people's plates" — Charles Oakley on the time he kicked Dennis Rodman out of his steakhouse
Charles Oakley believes that behind Dennis Rodman's bad boy persona is a soft and sensitive man.
NBC Sports
Warriors still miss GP2 after discovering his true NBA value
The NBA season is in its 11th week and Gary Payton II, who left the Warriors to sign the Portland Trail Blazers, has yet to make his debut. And he won’t be on the court Friday night when the teams play at Chase Center. Payton’s long-term unavailability is the...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes Dubs' gritty win vs. Jazz 'feels different'
The Warriors' 112-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Wednesday night was nothing short of a complete team effort. Golden State was without veteran stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, yet found a way to escape with a win thanks to key performances from a few unlikely contributors.
NBC Sports
Jerome gives thoughtful answer how Warriors can fix road issues
The Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night, sending a sellout crowd home happy from Chase Center once again. Golden State is 3-0 on its current homestand with five more games to be played in San Francisco before the team hits the road again in mid-January. The start to the Warriors' longest homestand of the season has wiped away all bad feelings from their horrendous 1-5 road trip before the holidays and has continued a trend of their tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season.
Derrick White details what it was like for the Boston Celtics to guard Stephen Curry in the 2022 NBA Finals - "Just constant paranoia"
White said that Curry had to be accounted for at all times, and it simply became too much for the Celtic's to handle in their quest to win a title
NBA Fans Debate Which All-Decade Team Is Better: "80s Team Was The Best."
NBA fans engaged in a big debate when Bleacher Report asked them which All-Time Decade team was the best.
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Advice He Gave Pascal Siakam With Toronto Raptors
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard faced his former Toronto Raptors squad on Tuesday night, and came away with another victory. It was a solid showing for Leonard, who consistently made the right play out of double and triple-teams, racking up eight assists to just one turnover. Leonard was up against...
Robert Horry Revealed The Crazy Spot Where He Hides His 7 NBA Championship Rings
Robert Horry spoke about the hiding spot for his 7 NBA championship rings.
NBC Sports
Kerr calls Jerome, Lamb earning Dubs roster spots 'possible'
Steve Kerr recognizes the Warriors will have tough decisions to make on two-way players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb. Speaking with 95.7 The Game's John Dickinson and Allen Stiles on Thursday, Kerr shared his thoughts on potentially keeping both Jerome and Lamb with the squad full time. "I mean I...
NBC Sports
Draymond reflects on GP2's journey, 'honored' to present ring
Draymond Green forever will remember Gary Payton II coming up to him after a five-point loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2021, and thanking him. Green was confused at the time, and smiles at the memory now. Payton's 10-day contract was coming to an end,...
NBC Sports
Klay, JP unveil flashy new nickname after rock band
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole both have been outstanding during the Warriors' season-long four-game winning streak. Their chemistry has been on another level lately, prompting the two players to brainstorm a nickname for their sharpshooting partnership, one that combined for 12 3-pointers and 72 points in Golden State's 118-112 comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
NBC Sports
Wiseman sprains ankle during 3-on-3, will miss Blazers game
SAN FRANCISCO -- James Wiseman can't catch a break. After finally finding his rhythm and impacting NBA games in multiple ways for the Warriors, the reserve big man was a surprise addition to Friday's injury report. He initially was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, and officially will...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gilbert Arenas On Larsa Pippen Dating Younger Men, “She Needs The Attention”
Gilbert Arenas sat down with “VLADtv” and discussed Larsa Pippen dating younger men post-split with Scottie Pippen. Larsa Pippen, former wife of Scottie Pippen, has been tied to a number of celebrities since their split. On the 48-year-old dating younger men, Gilbert Arenas recently offered his thoughts, saying that he thinks she “needs the attention.”
Hoosiers in the NBA: Romeo Langford Scores Career High For San Antonio Spurs
Former Indiana basketball guard Romeo Langford scored a career-high 23 points on Thursday night as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the New York Knicks 122-115.
