DeWine voices continued support to fix the weed problem at Indian Lake
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is continuing his support for fixing the weed problem in Indian Lake in 2023. In October, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled a plan to deal with the excessive growth of two different kinds of aquatic vegetation that affected 75% of the lake this past summer.
Sports betting is legal in Ohio on January 1st
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - The new year brings legalized sports betting to Ohio with plenty of options for placing a bet. Starting Sunday, Ohio joins more than 30 states where fans can bet on sports. Adults 21 and over who are in Ohio will be able to place wagers on their smartphones, inside casinos and racinos, and at sports books run by professional sports teams.
DeWine talks about state board of education and search for new OSU president
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Governor Mike DeWine talked to Your News Now about the recent attempted to reduce the power of the state board of education by Ohio lawmakers. The bill passed the Ohio Senate and would have given a governor the power to appoint a director of education, instead of the board picking a superintendent for the state. The director would be the authority on curriculum, and other educational decisions in the state. The Ohio House did not pass the bill before the session ended in December, and it will need to be reintroduced in the new session starting in January if it will be come law in the state.
Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy suit
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state's lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced. Rokitas filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general...
Real snowbird in Southern California? Snowy owl to be exact
CYPRESS, Calif. (AP) — Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
Shawnee Trustees look to make improvements to the fire department in 2023
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - The Shawnee Township Board of Trustees held their final meeting of 2022. Besides handling some final odds and ends, the board voted to have Russell Holly continue to serve as chairman, as well as Ted Ciminillo as vice chair. As the township looks forward to 2023, they already have a couple of items that they want to focus on, such as working on additions or renovations when it comes to the Shawnee Fire Department.
Shawnee Township Police Department to increase impaired driving enforcement on New Year's Eve
Shawnee Township, OH (WLIO) - Shawnee Township will be using grant money to combat drunk driving this New Year's Eve. The Shawnee Township Police Department will be using grant funds awarded in October to dedicate an officer to patrol their jurisdiction for impaired drivers this New Year's Eve. Police say the number of impaired drivers on the roadways makes this one of the most dangerous days of the year for motorists. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's website, there were over 100 combined OVI related crashed on the last New Year's Eve and New Year's Day holidays.
