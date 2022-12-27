COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Governor Mike DeWine talked to Your News Now about the recent attempted to reduce the power of the state board of education by Ohio lawmakers. The bill passed the Ohio Senate and would have given a governor the power to appoint a director of education, instead of the board picking a superintendent for the state. The director would be the authority on curriculum, and other educational decisions in the state. The Ohio House did not pass the bill before the session ended in December, and it will need to be reintroduced in the new session starting in January if it will be come law in the state.

