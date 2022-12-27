A 18-year-old Okeechobee County man was arrested Thursday in a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred earlier this month. Cameron Runyon was charged with vehicular manslaughter with a bond set at $100,000, fleeing with disregard of safety of others with a bond of $25,000 and driving under the influence — causing death and failure to render aid with a bond of $250,000. He was transported to the county jail.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO