This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Visiting the FREE Vero Beach Indian River Citrus MuseumKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This Week: McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of LightsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach Museum of Art’s - ART AFTER DARKKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Related
wflx.com
'Rolling gun battle' results in deadly shooting near Boynton Beach
An innocent bystander was killed Thursday near Boynton Beach after a shooting that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as a "rolling gun battle." The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mentone Road. Detectives said the exchange...
wflx.com
Fake teen doctor sentenced in separate fraud in Palm Beach County
A Palm Beach County man, who was convicted of posing as a fake doctor as a teen and was known as "Dr. Love," has been sentenced to 28 months in prison in fraud of his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 24 years old, was arrested one year ago, Dec. 30, on...
wflx.com
Okeechobee Coutny man, 18, arrested in hit-run that killed pedestrian
A 18-year-old Okeechobee County man was arrested Thursday in a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred earlier this month. Cameron Runyon was charged with vehicular manslaughter with a bond set at $100,000, fleeing with disregard of safety of others with a bond of $25,000 and driving under the influence — causing death and failure to render aid with a bond of $250,000. He was transported to the county jail.
wflx.com
Deputies: ‘Rolling gun battle’ claims life of innocent victim
An innocent bystander was killed Thursday near Boynton Beach after a shooting that the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office described as a “rolling gun battle.”. Investigators said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mentone Road in the San Castle subdivision. The exchange...
wflx.com
Neihborborhood shaken after innocent bystander killled
A community was rattled after an innocent man was shot to death near Boynton Beach on Thursday night. The victim was an unintended target in what the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office called "a rolling gun battle." The shooting occurred along Menton Road in the San Castle community, leaving residents...
wflx.com
Man accused of running over North Palm Beach police officer had no valid license
A man accused of running over a police officer near North Palm Beach was driving without a valid driver's license. John Marshall, 22, faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding police. On Tuesday, his bond was set at $33,000 under the condition that he'd be placed on house arrest and ordered not to drive. He remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County Jail,
wflx.com
1 dead in crash in Vero Beach
One person was killed in a crash on US1 on Friday night, the Vero Beach Police Department said. The crash, which occurred around 10 p.m., closed the road to southbound trafffic at 18th Place. Vero Beach policie said to seek alternate routes because the investigation will take several hours. Scripps...
wflx.com
Police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured man in Boynton Beach
Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 70-year-old man Monday during an evening of remembrance. The family of Bernard Wright said they are devastated by the incident. Wright was attending the vigil, organized by Bryce Graham, remembering 13-year-old Stanley Davis III one year after his death....
wflx.com
Viewing held for slain Lake Worth Community High School student
Family and friends gathered to remember a 17-year-old Lake Worth Community High School student. A viewing for Emmanuel Castaneda was held Friday afternoon at Dorsey - E. Earl Smith Funeral Home in Lake Worth. Police said Castaneda was gunned down by another 17-year-old. His body was found on Dec. 21...
wflx.com
Woman's body found lying on US 1 in Indian River County
A woman was found dead on U.S. Highway 1 in Indian River County early Friday morning, according to investigators. The sheriff's office said they received a call from a passer-by at about 3 a.m., according to spokesman Joseph Abollo. The victim, who was unresponsive, was discovered lying on the southbound...
wflx.com
Family calls for justice after man critically injured by hit-and-run driver
The family of a 70-year-old man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday evening while attending a vigil is pleading for the driver to come forward. One minute Bishop Bernard Wright was live streaming on Facebook at a vigil remembering Stanley Davis III one year after his death. Moments after he finished, he was hit by a car while walking across Federal Highway in Boynton Beach.
wflx.com
14% decrease in opioid-caused deaths in Palm Beach County
There is encouraging news about opioid-related deaths in Palm Beach County. The latest data shows there was a 14% decrease in opioid deaths in Palm Beach County in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a statement released Wednesday by Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg. He said...
wflx.com
Arson suspected in abandoned house fire near Lake Worth Beach
Authorities are investigating a fire at an abandoned house early Thursday near Lake Worth Beach as arson. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue said they are seeking video of a gray or silver four-door vehicle, possibly a Chevy Nisson or Toyota, that was seen around the home between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday.
wflx.com
Health advisory remains at Veterans Memorial Park in St. Lucie River North Fork
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County annonced Thursday it will maintain a swimming advisory for Veterans Memorial Park on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie. Sample results found higher-than-normal levels of enteric bacteria, the agency said. Swimming is not recommended at...
wflx.com
Crash closes all I-95 northbound lanes in Martin County
A one-vehicle crash with five occupants initially closed all Interstate 95 northbound lanes in Martin County, shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. The crash was at exit 110, which is State Road 714/Martin County, west of Palm City. By 11:17 p.m., only the ramp was closed. By 11:30 p.m., all lanes...
wflx.com
Frequent commuters can expect toll savings in 2023
Starting in the new year, frequent commuters will get a bit of a break when it comes to Florida's tolls. Senate Bill 6-A, introduced by state Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, will provide account credits to drivers who frequently use toll roads across the state. It's one of several...
wflx.com
Communities celebrate Kwanzaa with dance, music, food
Kwanzaa celebrations took place in West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and Wellington on Friday. At The Square in downtown West PalmBeach, local dance and drum artists showed their skills while teaching the community about the holiday and African culture. Afrique Ngozi Dance and Drum company organizers say the goal is...
wflx.com
Southwest passengers face pricey alternatives
Another round of canceled flights by Southwest Airlines left many travelers waiting or looking for other flights Wednesday. "I was seeing one way $600, $700, and I'm just going to Baltimore," traveler Francesca Okolie, who was lucky to be on one of the few Southwest flights leaving West Palm Beach, said.
wflx.com
Florida's toll relief program starts Sunday
Frequent drivers of Florida's Turnpike and other toll roads will begin to save a little cash starting Sunday. It's part of legislation that state lawmakers passed during a special session held earlier this month. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the toll relief package into law Dec. 15, which is an expansion...
wflx.com
Old School Square in Delray Beach reopening after closure
After months of turmoil and controversy, the city of Delray Beach is moving forward with reopening part of Old School Square. The reopening will be a multi-phase project that took a major step Wednesday. Atlantic Avenue is a hub of activity in downtown Delray Beach, however, nearby Old School Square,...
