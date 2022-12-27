ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Blue Origin to Zoom, Colorado’s economic wins didn’t slow down in 2022

Colorado ended 2022 scoring a sizable economic coup: A semiconductor materials manufacturer picked Colorado Springs for a major expansion. Entegris Inc., which already has a plant there as well as 500 employees in the city and nearby Pueblo, plans to invest $600 million to build a new production facility and more than double its workforce.
Opinion: The e-scooter business depends on e-scooter safety

In 2022 Denver was among the biggest and best cities for micromobility – shared e-scooters and e-bikes – in the world. The Mile High City was a top-5 ridership city in the U.S. for our company, Lime. With that growth — and the shock of seeing an entirely...
