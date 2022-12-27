Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
ICE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.28, changing hands as high as $104.62 per share. Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Australian Market Significantly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is significantly lower on Thursday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling to near the 7,000 mark, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness across most sectors, led by energy and mining stocks on weaker commodity prices.
DBEF Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Strength Seen in Tesla (TSLA): Can Its 8.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Tesla (TSLA) shares soared 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $121.82. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 42.1% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Tesla were up for...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Keep a 6.7%+ Dividend Flowing in This Top Pipeline Stock
There's no doubt that 2022 was the year of energy, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused supply shocks that sent oil and gas prices soaring. But with inflation data more muted and most of the disruptions now long priced-in as we enter a New Year, it may be time to start getting much more selective about the energy sector.
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
2 Colossal Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Is Over
Growth stocks aren't delivering close to the mouthwatering returns they were for investors a few years ago, but that doesn't mean that the best days for these kinds of companies are in the past. On the contrary, for companies with a strong competitive advantage in their respective industry, a quality underlying business, and a distinct path forward to achieve future growth, a depressed share price shouldn't keep investors at bay.
Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade or Longer
Even if you don't have a lot of money to invest in the stock market right now, staying consistent and gradually adding to your portfolio amid the market's ups and downs can help you build a powerhouse portfolio that sets you up for a stronger financial future. An investment amount...
SLX's Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $64.59 per unit.
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
Palisade Bio Spikes; Announces $2.5 Mln Of Share Offering
(RTTNews) - Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) shares surge more than 77 percent on Friday morning. The clinical biopharma company announced $2.5 million registered direct offering of shares and concurrent private placement priced above market under Nasdaq rules. The company had regained listing with the Nasdaq early this month. Palisade Bio...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to rise in final session of 2022 on U.S. jobs data
BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in U.S. markets on jobs data. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.34% at 18,342.50, as of 8:10 a.m. IST. Wall Street equities closed higher overnight after weekly...
China Stock Market May Stop The Bleeding On Friday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,075-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday. The global forecast for the oversold Asian...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Assertio (ASRT) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Assertio (ASRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
Fear has gripped the market and crushed valuations for growth stocks over the last year, and the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite's level has fallen a staggering 35% across the stretch. But as world-renowned investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett famously said: It pays to be greedy when others are fearful.
Do Options Traders Know Something About Barclays (BCS) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Barclays PLC BCS need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
