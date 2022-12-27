Glendale licenses 26 new businesses in November
The city of Glendale approved 26 new business licenses in the month of November.
Construction contracting, residential rental, and home-based businesses (including swap marts) not included in this report. As of Dec. 2, the new businesses include:
- All Birds, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 380
- Allergy & Immunology Specialists PLLC, 5940 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite A120
- Awkink, 5721 W. Bell Road, Suite 12
- BLB Elite Salon Suites, 5721 W. Bell Road
- Boost Mobile, 4935 W. Glendale Ave., Suite 7
- Charley’s Philly Steaks, 5845 W. Bell Road
- Cutie Pie Esthetics, 17570 N. 75th Ave., Suite 540, Room 39
- Domino’s, 6766 W. Glendale Ave., Suite 100
- Eco Point Charge LLC, 6010 N. 53rd Drive
- Goddess Boutique LLC, 5605 W. Glendale Ave.
- Great Clips, 10222 N. 43rd Ave., Suite 12
- Great Clips, 9524 W. Camelback Road, Suite C120
- Hair Cuts By Alex, 5334 W. Northern Ave., Suite 101
- Innovative Air Conditioning, 6872 NW Grand Ave.
- Life Storage, 5256 W. Bell Road
- Meraki Beauty Studio, 5549 W. Glendale Ave., Suite C
- Muscle Chiropractic PLLC, 17505 N. 79th Ave., Suite 201
- Prime Motors of Glendale LLC, 6517 N. 59th Ave.
- Robert Graham Retail, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 740
- Royalty Concrete & Masonry LLC, 6344 W, Orangewood Ave., Lot 11
- Rume Health LLC, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center (parking lot)
- Signature Cuts & Colors, 17570 N. 75th Ave., Suite 540
- Truss Fab Companies, 7831 N. 67th Ave.
- Vivid Beauty Bar, 7170 W. Camino San Xavier, Suite B-23
- West Valley Smoke and Vape, 9040 W. Glendale Ave., Suite 107
- Zwilling Ja Henckels, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 818
Comments / 0