Southwest cancellations continue at Logan Airport

The airline expressed "heartfelt apologies."

A Southwest Airlines flight prepares to land at Reagan National Airport, in Arlington, Va., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. The Associated Press

Travelers at Logan Airport have faced cancellations and delays this week, with Southwest Airlines, the worst offender, posting “heartfelt apologies” for the many flight cancellations that left travelers stranded at airports nationwide.

About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were cancelled Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, and about 2,900 of them belonged to Southwest. The airline says it was fully staffed and prepared for the holiday weekend in a statement on its website.

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable,” Southwest said in a statement.

As of Tuesday at 2 p.m., 29 of the 44 cancellations at Logan Airport were by Southwest, according to FlightAware, and the airline totaled 2,580 total cancellations.

The airline is flying one-third of its schedule for the next several days and flight inventory across the airline’s network is “very low,” but the airline is still operating flights, according to a Southwest representative.

“Logan is faring pretty well after several days of storm impacts, but there continue to be delays and cancellations,” Massport wrote in an email to Boston.com. “Passengers should check with their airline for the most up to date information about their flight before heading to the airport.”

Massport tweeted the following on Monday morning: “Due to Southwest flight cancellations nationwide, we urge passengers to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking into Southwest’s many cancellations. On Monday night, the department said in a tweet that it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service.”

Southwest passengers have taken to social media to express frustrations with the airline, complaining about delayed and cancelled flights, long rebooking wait times on the phone, lack of response, and more.