Decatur, IL

WCIA

Champaign Costco reopens after evacuation, temporary closure on Thursday

Update 3:30pm Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak. CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak. Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire

Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

No casualties found at site of former Goodwill building fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After one of the largest Springfield fires in decades, there were questions as to whether anyone was inside during the blaze. The Springfield Fire Department announced that a search of the site with cadaver dogs found nothing definitive. This means that most likely, there were no people inside the abandoned building during the fire.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Streets closed in Decatur for watermain repairs

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Repairs after a watermain failure will require street closures in Decatur Wednesday. One closure will be at S. 16th St at the intersection of E. Cleveland Ave. starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 3 p.m. The other closure will be the intersection of N....
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected

Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
LINCOLN, IL
Effingham Radio

Mattoon Fire Responds to Several Calls Over Holiday Weekend

The following was released on the Mattoon Firefighters #691 Facebook Page:. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to several emergencies over the long holiday weekend. On Thursday 12/22/22 at 9:46p.m. MFD received a call for a structure fire at 3017 Commercial. Crews arrived on scene at 9:50p.m. to find a detached shed at the back of the property fully involved in fire, with a second shed beginning to catch fire. Crews quickly deployed handlines to begin extinguishing this fire. The exposed shed had some minor damage, the initial shed is considered a total loss. Firefighters battled not only this fire, but extreme weather conditions with wind chill temperatures reaching 30 degrees below zero. This fire is still under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries at this fire.
MATTOON, IL
25newsnow.com

Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois

(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
MORTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman hit by train in Springfield dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Taylorville Fire Department: Animal perishes in apartment fire

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Taylorville Fire crews were on the scene of an apartment fire early Wednesday morning. According to the fire department, crews were dispatched at 1:50 a.m., upon arrival, they found smoke showing from every floor of the building. Firefighters said there were no working smoke alarms in the...
WCIA

Champaign County naming battle coming to a close

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A battle in Champaign County is in its home stretch. Urbana is in the lead, but champaign still has time to catch up. Visit Champaign County rolled out a t-shirt competition in October. One shirt says “Team Champaign-Urbana,” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign.” They partnered with the History Museum […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

One airlifted, one transported by ambulance in I-57 crash

FRANKLIN / JEFFERSON COUNTY - One person was airlifted and another was transported by ambulance following a crash today on Interstate 57. The accident occurred around mile marker 90 near the Franklin / Jefferson County line around 2:30 p.m. Reports indicate that a passenger car crossed the median for unknown...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

WAND TV

WCIA

Macon Co. Sheriff provides update on rescued dogs’ recovery

DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update this morning on the recovery of four dogs that were rescued last week. Officials said the dogs have passed all their veterinary check-ups and are well on their way to making a full recovery with the Macon County Animal Control. The sheriff’s […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

Escape Decatur Escape Rooms closing doors before new year

December 29, 2022 – Escape Decatur Escape Rooms will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Friday, December 30. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, and if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
DECATUR, IL
wymg.com

