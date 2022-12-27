Read full article on original website
Related
Champaign Costco reopens after evacuation, temporary closure on Thursday
Update 3:30pm Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak. CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak. Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on […]
wmay.com
Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire
Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
Thawing pipes bursting all over Champaign-Urbana area, what are the risks to your home?
SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s getting warmer outside, but that wasn’t the case during the mid-December blast of winter weather. Low temperatures led to many frozen pipes, and now, they’re thawing out. It’s leaving plumbers and restoration experts busy. For many, they’re not out of the woods. Because of the cold, they’re in the thick […]
WAND TV
No casualties found at site of former Goodwill building fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After one of the largest Springfield fires in decades, there were questions as to whether anyone was inside during the blaze. The Springfield Fire Department announced that a search of the site with cadaver dogs found nothing definitive. This means that most likely, there were no people inside the abandoned building during the fire.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
WAND TV
Streets closed in Decatur for watermain repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Repairs after a watermain failure will require street closures in Decatur Wednesday. One closure will be at S. 16th St at the intersection of E. Cleveland Ave. starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 3 p.m. The other closure will be the intersection of N....
Effingham Radio
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected
Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Fire Responds to Several Calls Over Holiday Weekend
The following was released on the Mattoon Firefighters #691 Facebook Page:. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to several emergencies over the long holiday weekend. On Thursday 12/22/22 at 9:46p.m. MFD received a call for a structure fire at 3017 Commercial. Crews arrived on scene at 9:50p.m. to find a detached shed at the back of the property fully involved in fire, with a second shed beginning to catch fire. Crews quickly deployed handlines to begin extinguishing this fire. The exposed shed had some minor damage, the initial shed is considered a total loss. Firefighters battled not only this fire, but extreme weather conditions with wind chill temperatures reaching 30 degrees below zero. This fire is still under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries at this fire.
25newsnow.com
Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
Missing dog found safe 5 days after Central Illinois house fire
HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again. Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked […]
Woman hit by train in Springfield dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
WAND TV
Taylorville Fire Department: Animal perishes in apartment fire
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Taylorville Fire crews were on the scene of an apartment fire early Wednesday morning. According to the fire department, crews were dispatched at 1:50 a.m., upon arrival, they found smoke showing from every floor of the building. Firefighters said there were no working smoke alarms in the...
Champaign County naming battle coming to a close
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A battle in Champaign County is in its home stretch. Urbana is in the lead, but champaign still has time to catch up. Visit Champaign County rolled out a t-shirt competition in October. One shirt says “Team Champaign-Urbana,” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign.” They partnered with the History Museum […]
‘They never leave those chains’: deputies rescue dogs after ‘concerned citizens’ reach out
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – When Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several calls from “concerned citizens” over the weekend, they found five dogs left outside a house in the freezing cold, one of which was nearly dead. Since Friday, that dog has been put down, two owners have been arrested for animal cruelty and the […]
wfcnnews.com
One airlifted, one transported by ambulance in I-57 crash
FRANKLIN / JEFFERSON COUNTY - One person was airlifted and another was transported by ambulance following a crash today on Interstate 57. The accident occurred around mile marker 90 near the Franklin / Jefferson County line around 2:30 p.m. Reports indicate that a passenger car crossed the median for unknown...
wmay.com
Victim Of Train-Bicycle Collision Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the woman who was killed when her bicycle was struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield. 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson died of blunt force injuries from the collision at 6th and North Grand Thursday afternoon. No one on board the train was injured. The...
WAND TV
Bicyclist struck by Amtrak train in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A female cyclist who was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson of Springfield died after being hit by a train at 6th and North Grand a little before 1 p.m.
Macon Co. Sheriff provides update on rescued dogs’ recovery
DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update this morning on the recovery of four dogs that were rescued last week. Officials said the dogs have passed all their veterinary check-ups and are well on their way to making a full recovery with the Macon County Animal Control. The sheriff’s […]
nowdecatur.com
Escape Decatur Escape Rooms closing doors before new year
December 29, 2022 – Escape Decatur Escape Rooms will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Friday, December 30. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, and if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
wymg.com
UPDATE: Bike-train victim ID
While the death of a Springfield woman – on her bike when a train hit her Thursday – is still under investigation, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon has released her name. Jessica Lee Thompson, who was 34, was pronounced dead at HSHS St John’s Hospital at 2:46 p.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0