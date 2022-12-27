Early morning fire damages home in Stonington Borough

Stonington ― A fire broke out in the basement of the three-story, single-family home at 55 Church St. early Tuesday morning, causing damage to the basement as well as smoke and soot damage elsewhere in the house, according to Stonington Borough Fire Chief Jeff Hoadley. There were no injuries.

Hoadley said the call came in around 2 a.m. and it took about a half-hour to put out the fire. Also responding were the Wequetequock, Pawcatuck and Old Mystic fire departments, along with Stonington Ambulance and Mystic River Ambulance.

A person who was housesitting at the time got out before firefighters arrived, Hoadley said. The fire was confined to the basement area and didn’t extend to the first floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home is owned by Amy and Deiderick Van der Velde of Naples, Florida, according to town assessment records.