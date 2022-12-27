Bond County has created a public defender’s office in its court system. Last month, the Bond County Board approved the office, and it was started earlier this month. Bond County Circuit Court Resident Judge Christopher Bauer said John Abel was appointed to the position. Abel lives in Troy and for more than 10 years has taken a majority of the appointments in criminal cases. There are other attorneys, one local, who also take appointments, but their practice obligations prohibited them from being interested in the full time position right now. Judge Bauer said Abel is certainly experienced.

