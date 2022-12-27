ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

KCEN

Central Texas parents offering to pay school lunch balances

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story did not clarify that Temple ISD and Waco ISD already offer free breakfast and lunch for all students. School kicks off again next week and Temple parent Mya Manuel wants to help at least one Central Texas family start the year off right.
TEMPLE, TX
postnewsgroup.com

White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’

A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle school teacher was captured saying,...
AUSTIN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Kempner, Lometa add new facilities in 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of the Dispatch Record’s annual yearend review that highlights important events over the past 12 months. The city of Kempner celebrated a milestone in August, as it marked the 25th anniversary of its incorporation. Kempner first was settled in the early 1850s by pioneer families such as the Picketts and the Taylors. In 1882, when the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe…
KEMPNER, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new Subway, McDonald’s

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Year in review: Weather extremes characterize 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second part of the Dispatch Record’s annual year-end review that highlights important events over the past 12 months. Weather plays an important role in the life and economy of agricultural areas like Lampasas County. For 2022, it was a year of extreme highs and lows. Jan. 1 opened with a high temperature of 75 degrees and a low of 26, before recording a low of 18…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

‘Tripledemic’ surges in Highland Lakes

The Highland Lakes is in the middle of a surge of what health officials are calling a “tripledemic” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and COVID over the holiday break. “A lot of people have been really sick,” said Burnet County Health Director Dr. Jules Madrigal. “Eighty-five percent...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing elderly man last seen in Round Rock found safe

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A missing elderly man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment last seen in Round Rock was found safe this afternoon. A Silver Alert was issued for 70-year-old Terrance Nuckolls this morning. He had last been seen in the 900 block of Martin Avenue around 2 a.m.
ROUND ROCK, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
ROUND ROCK, TX

