Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Boiling Water Notice Is In Order For Streets In Harker Heights
The city of Harker Heights sent out a notice that residents' and company's water may be off due to repairs to the city's water main. If you live in the area of 3091 Cathy Road through 3509 Cathy Road, these will be the areas that are affected by this water shutdown, unfortunately.
KWTX
Lack of water, management response continues for Killeen tenants at Stone Hill Apartments
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen resident Lori Keith isn’t the only one still feeling the effects of burst pipes at Stone Hill Apartments. Last Friday, nearby tenants Allani and Scotty Malone experienced flooding in their apartment, too, leaving their carpets soaked and ceiling caved in. They say maintenance came...
Georgetown tenants still without water after latest freeze
BH Management Services manages the complex. A representative with the company says water was shut off to avoid continued water damage related to the freeze.
Popular waterfall near Lake Georgetown partially collapses after freeze
GEORGETOWN, Texas — A popular spring-fed waterfall near Lake Georgetown took a big hit during the Arctic cold front that swept through Central Texas over the holiday weekend. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, part of the rock wall overhang of Crockett Garden Falls collapsed. Scott...
Central Texas parents offering to pay school lunch balances
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story did not clarify that Temple ISD and Waco ISD already offer free breakfast and lunch for all students. School kicks off again next week and Temple parent Mya Manuel wants to help at least one Central Texas family start the year off right.
KWTX
Central Texas law enforcement agencies unite this holiday season to help family of slain McGregor women
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are uniting to make sure the family of two victims from the deadly McGregor shooting in September is cared for over the holidays. Lori Aviles, 47, and her daughter Natalie, 20, were among the five victims killed when a neighbor went on...
CLOSINGS: 5 Round Rock businesses that closed their doors in 2022
Long Island Deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Some Round Rock businesses closed their doors permanently in 2022, for a...
postnewsgroup.com
White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’
A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle school teacher was captured saying,...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Kempner, Lometa add new facilities in 2022
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of the Dispatch Record’s annual yearend review that highlights important events over the past 12 months. The city of Kempner celebrated a milestone in August, as it marked the 25th anniversary of its incorporation. Kempner first was settled in the early 1850s by pioneer families such as the Picketts and the Taylors. In 1882, when the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe…
10 commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new Subway, McDonald’s
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Year in review: Weather extremes characterize 2022
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second part of the Dispatch Record’s annual year-end review that highlights important events over the past 12 months. Weather plays an important role in the life and economy of agricultural areas like Lampasas County. For 2022, it was a year of extreme highs and lows. Jan. 1 opened with a high temperature of 75 degrees and a low of 26, before recording a low of 18…
News Channel 25
'You will be fined': Waco police reminds public about New Year's Eve firework ban
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Ringing in the New Year with fireworks is as common as champagne and watching the ball drop. However, if you are planning to celebrate with a bang... we've got a word of caution to keep things safe and legal ahead of Saturday night!. DNR fireworks...
dailytrib.com
‘Tripledemic’ surges in Highland Lakes
The Highland Lakes is in the middle of a surge of what health officials are calling a “tripledemic” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and COVID over the holiday break. “A lot of people have been really sick,” said Burnet County Health Director Dr. Jules Madrigal. “Eighty-five percent...
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to escape before killed by estranged husband
A woman was allegedly killed by her estranged husband inside their Georgetown home less than half an hour after her daughter climbed out of her bedroom window to escape, according to a just released criminal affidavit. According to the court documents, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter told police that 38-year-old Ricardo...
fox7austin.com
Missing elderly man last seen in Round Rock found safe
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A missing elderly man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment last seen in Round Rock was found safe this afternoon. A Silver Alert was issued for 70-year-old Terrance Nuckolls this morning. He had last been seen in the 900 block of Martin Avenue around 2 a.m.
6 restaurants featured this year in Pflugerville and Hutto
Iris and Paul Liu opened Amigo's BBQ Grill in 2003. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has profiled several unique restaurants and businesses serving the Central Texas area. Here are all the restaurants featured in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022. When Mario Perez opened Mario’s Mexican Restaurant in...
Suspects wanted for burglarizing 5 Temple businesses in single night: Police
Three people are wanted in connection with burglarizing five different Temple businesses in a single night.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
Bell County police searching for missing teen last seen on Christmas
Larrissa Ranae Eickenhorst, 17, is described as a white female, at five feet, two inches, weighing about 190 pounds.
