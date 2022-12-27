ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Welcome to Business-Friendly Okaloosa County, FL

An award-winning combination of talent and infrastructure creates the perfect habitat for businesses in Fort Walton Beach and this West Florida region. More startups and longtime companies alike call Okaloosa County home, and small wonder. The same climate that draws droves of tourists is mirrored in its business-friendly policies, not to mention a wealth of other positives that include a strong workforce, world-class infrastructure and proximity to multiple modes of transportation.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Eric Suggs was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Meet the Communities of Okaloosa County

Explore the charming towns of this vibrant West Florida region. Thinking about moving to Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County? You are invited to take a tour and discover all the corners of the county, made up of well-known tourism destinations and picturesque communities that beam with Sunshine State pride.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Why I Started My Business in Fort Walton Beach (and You Can, Too!)

Resident gives the inside scoop on living and working in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Nestled in Northwest Florida, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County form a welcoming region where generosity and Southern hospitality abound. Here, residents and visitors are met with sparkling water, sandy beaches, gorgeous parks, delicious dining options and much more.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
CRESTVIEW, FL
UPDATE: Walton County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies have safely located 12-year-old Firiui Pan. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing near Pompano Joes's on Miramar Beach. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a family on vacation contacted them after their daughter,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder

On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
CRESTVIEW, FL
Deputies: Man who stole U-Haul in Walton County commits suicide in jail

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. -- A Tennessee man who deputies recently arrested in Walton County following a 50-mile pursuit in a stolen U-Haul has died in jail. WEAR News reported on Dec. 9 about the arrest of 40-year-old Joshua Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee. He was charged with grand theft, burglary, fleeing and eluding, and grand theft auto after allegedly stealing the U-Haul from a Santa Rosa Beach business.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Why Okaloosa County Lands Droves of Defense Jobs

Business- and military-friendly climate helps Greater Fort Walton Beach soar in the defense and security sector. With Eglin Air Force Base in its backyard, Okaloosa County’s defense and security sector is at the forefront of innovation, creating and testing new technology. The region’s military installations are the top economic...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Panama City Beach Police address Sunday shooting

Editor’s note: This news conference took place on Sunday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: 7:30 P.M. The heads of three local law enforcement agencies said Sunday they were not going to tolerate violence and crime on Panama City Beach during a weekend of troubling incidents that forced businesses to shut down and led to at least one shooting.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

