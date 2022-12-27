Read full article on original website
livability.com
Welcome to Business-Friendly Okaloosa County, FL
An award-winning combination of talent and infrastructure creates the perfect habitat for businesses in Fort Walton Beach and this West Florida region. More startups and longtime companies alike call Okaloosa County home, and small wonder. The same climate that draws droves of tourists is mirrored in its business-friendly policies, not to mention a wealth of other positives that include a strong workforce, world-class infrastructure and proximity to multiple modes of transportation.
WEAR
Officials: 1 person taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Shalimar
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Shalimar Friday. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident took place at the intersection of Eglin Parkway and Cherokee Road. First responders say when they arrived on scene, they found a...
Panama City Beach man charged with shooting dog in dog park
A Panama City Beach man was arrested after he allegedly shot a dog during an altercation in a dog park, Panama City Police said.
getthecoast.com
“Rocked to our core:” Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden speaks on tragic loss of Corporal Ray Hamilton
As previously reported, an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy lost his life on Saturday, December 24 when a domestic violence suspect opened fire on responding deputies from inside his residence. When deputies arrived to the home in Fort Walton Beach, the subject barricaded himself inside the home and refused...
WJHG-TV
‘Who comes to a dog park with a gun?’: injured dog’s owner grapples with shooting at dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is speaking out after his dog was shot at Al Helms Dog Park in broad daylight on Thursday. Henry Lawrence is the owner of a two-year-old Standard Poodle named Hank. The Panama City Police report says Hank got into a fight with...
Co-founder of “The Blake” retirement community identified as victim killed by train
The CEO and co-founder of "The Blake" assisted living and retirement community has been identified as the man killed Monday by a train in Pensacola.
WEAR
Report: Navarre man arrested after placing gun against woman's face during altercation
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Navarre man was arrested last Thursday in Okaloosa County after pressing a handgun against a woman's face and lower back following a verbal altercation, according to an arrest report. Chase Gary, 29, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to...
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing runaway teen
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating a missing teenager. According to a Facebook post, Noah Reese Casey, 16, was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said he is a missing runaway. Noah is 5’6″ with blonde hair […]
Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Eric Suggs was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
livability.com
Meet the Communities of Okaloosa County
Explore the charming towns of this vibrant West Florida region. Thinking about moving to Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County? You are invited to take a tour and discover all the corners of the county, made up of well-known tourism destinations and picturesque communities that beam with Sunshine State pride.
livability.com
Why I Started My Business in Fort Walton Beach (and You Can, Too!)
Resident gives the inside scoop on living and working in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Nestled in Northwest Florida, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County form a welcoming region where generosity and Southern hospitality abound. Here, residents and visitors are met with sparkling water, sandy beaches, gorgeous parks, delicious dining options and much more.
WEAR
Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
WEAR
UPDATE: Walton County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies have safely located 12-year-old Firiui Pan. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing near Pompano Joes's on Miramar Beach. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a family on vacation contacted them after their daughter,...
getthecoast.com
Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder
On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
WEAR
Walton County Sheriff's Office searching for stolen 'Holiday Beach Mechanical' trailer
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office needs assistance tracking down a stolen utility trailer. The sheriff's office says the white enclosed utility trailer was stolen from a job site in Hammock Bay on Friday. Deputies say the logo for the "Holiday Beach Mechanical" company is seen on...
WEAR
Deputies: Man who stole U-Haul in Walton County commits suicide in jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. -- A Tennessee man who deputies recently arrested in Walton County following a 50-mile pursuit in a stolen U-Haul has died in jail. WEAR News reported on Dec. 9 about the arrest of 40-year-old Joshua Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee. He was charged with grand theft, burglary, fleeing and eluding, and grand theft auto after allegedly stealing the U-Haul from a Santa Rosa Beach business.
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
livability.com
Why Okaloosa County Lands Droves of Defense Jobs
Business- and military-friendly climate helps Greater Fort Walton Beach soar in the defense and security sector. With Eglin Air Force Base in its backyard, Okaloosa County’s defense and security sector is at the forefront of innovation, creating and testing new technology. The region’s military installations are the top economic...
cenlanow.com
Panama City Beach Police address Sunday shooting
Editor’s note: This news conference took place on Sunday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: 7:30 P.M. The heads of three local law enforcement agencies said Sunday they were not going to tolerate violence and crime on Panama City Beach during a weekend of troubling incidents that forced businesses to shut down and led to at least one shooting.
