SUBLETTE COUNTY — Over the holiday weekend, Sublette County Unified Fire responded to two separate structure fires. No one was injured in either of the fires. On Friday, December 23, at 3:05 a.m., the fire department responded to a chimney fire in a two-story residence, north of Boulder. After arriving, firefighters discovered the fire had spread from the chimney into the attic space of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and prevented any further damage to the structure, according to the release.

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO